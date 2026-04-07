Lenovo launches Yoga and IdeaPad AI laptops in India

Lenovo’s newest AI-integrated laptop range has launched in the Indian market. Lenovo has partnered with Intel for their latest laptop offerings, issuing them the Yoga and IdeaPad Gen 11 series on April 7. This gives Lenovo the first-mover advantage for Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, dubbed Panther Lake, for their Indian consumers. These laptops utilize Intel, AMD, and Snapdragon chips to offload AI computing tasks to the hardware.

Key Takeaways:

Lenovo introduces Gen 11 Yoga and IdeaPad laptops in India.

Lineup features Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Snapdragon X2 Elite chips.

Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition weighs only 975 grams.

Yoga Slim 7x offers up to 31 hours of battery life.

Prices start at INR 1,19,990 for the IdeaPad 5 2-in-1.

The latest laptops launched in India aim to provide high performance and portability for Indian professionals and students. With the latest processors, Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and AMD Ryzen AI 400 series, these laptops can also run AI applications offline. Additionally, some models use the Snapdragon X2 Elite processor, which enhances battery performance to last an entire workday.

Yoga Slim 7 Offers Portability and Battery Life

The Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition is the most advanced model for this release. It has a metal alloy frame and weighs just 975 grams. It has Intel Core Ultra X9 processors and a PureSight Pro POLED display. Lenovo has also launched a special FIFA Edition of this laptop for sports enthusiasts. The Yoga Slim 7x model weighs 1.17kg and has a 9MP infrared camera and Dolby Atmos speakers for enhanced video conferencing.

Users who like flexible displays can consider the Yoga 7 2-in-1 and IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 which have 360-degree hinges. These laptops can also be used as tablets or be set up in tent mode for media viewing. The Yoga 7 series has the added advantage of OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate. It’s also compatible with the Lenovo Yoga Pen Gen 2 for drawing and note taking. The IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 is a more basic option that features Wi-Fi 7 and smart noise cancelling for meeting.

Aura Edition Features and Pricing

Smart Care and Smart Share are examples of value-added software that Aura Edition laptops come pre-loaded with. Smart Share makes sharing photos seamless. Users simply tap their mobile device on the laptop and photos are synced. Smart Care connects users with tech support directly. According to Kaman Chawla, consumer business director at Lenovo India, customers are seeking laptops that accommodate their lifestyle and offer day-long adaptability.

The starting prices are as follows: IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 at 1,19,990, Yoga 7a 2-in-1 at 1,32,990, Yoga Slim 7x at 1,32,990, Yoga 7i Premium Aura Edition at 1,36,990, Yoga Slim 7i Ultra at 1,99,990. Most devices are on sale now through Lenovo stores and online retail sites. The Yoga Slim 7x will be available later this month on April 21, 2026.

FAQ

Q1: What is the starting price of the new Lenovo AI laptops in India?

A1: The range starts at INR 1,19,990 for the IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 model.

Q2: Which processors are used in the Lenovo Gen 11 lineup?

A2: The laptops use Intel Core Ultra Series 3, AMD Ryzen AI 400 series, and Snapdragon X2 Elite processors.

Q3: What is the battery life of the Yoga Slim 7x?

A3: The Yoga Slim 7x can last up to 31 hours on a single charge.

Q4: When will the Yoga Slim 7x be available for purchase?

A4: While other models are available from April 7, the Yoga Slim 7x will go on sale starting April 21, 2026.