ASUS announces ProArt P16 and P14 laptops with NVIDIA RTX Spark at Computex 2026

ASUS just showed off its new ProArt computers at Computex 2026 in Taipei. These machines run on NVIDIA RTX Spark superchips, so they’re built for local AI and heavy creative work. The lineup? The ProArt P16 laptop, the P14, and a Mini PC.

Key Takeaways

ASUS revealed the ProArt P16 (H7607) and P14 (H7407) laptops alongside a compact desktop computer.

These devices use the NVIDIA RTX Spark superchip with up to 128GB of unified memory.

The laptops include ASUS Lumina Pro OLED screens reaching 1,600 nits of brightness.

Retail availability begins in fall 2026 for specific markets.

Let’s talk hardware. The heart of these new machines is the NVIDIA RTX Spark superchip. You get an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores, paired with a 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU. They talk to each other over NVIDIA’s NVLink-C2C. The chipset pulls in a bunch of tech: CUDA, DLSS, FP4, TensorRT, OptiX. If you care about specs, that’s a lot packed in.

You get up to one petaflop of AI compute here. That’s a lot of power for a laptop or a mini-PC. There’s up to 128GB of unified memory, so you can render massive 90GB 3D scenes or run those huge 120-billion-parameter language models right on your desk. One million context tokens, if you’re counting. You can even edit 12K video or play AAA games at 1440p, over 100 frames per second. Not bad.

The ProArt P16 and P14 laptops are built for creators who need to move around. ASUS says the P16 is now 13 percent thinner and 16 percent lighter than last year’s H7606. They use CNC manufacturing, which is a fancy way of saying the build quality should be solid. Both models come with ASUS Lumina Pro OLED screens, Delta E color accuracy under one, and an anti-reflection coating. If you care about color, that matters.

The P16 has a 16-inch 4K screen at 120Hz, with variable refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync. The P14 gives you a 14-inch 3K panel. You can pick Nano Black or Neo White, both with anti-smudge finishes. Batteries go up to 99.9 watt-hours, and the touchpads have haptic feedback that actually feels precise. I wish more laptops got that right.

ProArt Mini PC Specifications The ProArt Mini PC places similar processing capabilities into a small desktop unit. The case measures 150 by 150 by 51 millimetres. To manage heat during long rendering tasks, the desktop incorporates a cooling system allowing up to 140 watts of thermal headroom. The memory system dynamically allocates resources between system and graphics tasks. Connectivity options on the Mini PC include 10-gigabit ethernet and M.2 PCIe Gen 5 x4 storage expansion.

Software Partnerships ASUS bundles the devices with a three-month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription. Adobe is currently rebuilding its Photoshop and Premiere applications for the RTX Spark hardware to double graphics performance. The machines support over 1,000 accelerated apps and games, including software from Blackmagic Design, Blender, Capcut, and ComfyUI. The brand also includes proprietary software like ProArt Creator Hub, MuseTree, and StoryCube to help users manage local tools.

FAQs

Q1. What is the release date for the new ASUS ProArt laptops?

A1. ASUS will release the new ProArt P16, P14, and Mini PC starting in the fall of 2026 in select regions.

Q2. What processors do the new ProArt PCs use?

A2. The new devices run on the NVIDIA RTX Spark superchip, which pairs a Blackwell RTX GPU with a 20-core Grace CPU.

Q3. How much RAM do the new ASUS ProArt devices have?

A3. These systems support up to 128GB of unified memory to handle heavy creative applications.