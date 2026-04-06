Casio Launches AE-1600HX Watch Series with Long Battery Life and Dual Time

Casio has incorporated the AE-1600HX digital watch series on their global website, confirming the first images and features of these budget-friendly wearables. The collection has two models, which are the Casio AE-1600HX-1BV and Casio AE-1600HX-3AV. Both of the watches have focus on the durability and longevity of the wearer, thus fitting the budget sports watch category. The company has estimated to start sales by April of 2026. Casio has not revealed the official pricing for India; however, European retailers are pricing the watch at approximately 33.25 Euros, which translates to around Rs 3,600.

Key Takeaways:

Battery life lasts up to 10 years using a single CR2032 cell.

Water resistance is rated at 100 meters for swimming and splashes.

Supports dual time tracking for two different time zones.

Features five multi-function alarms and a countdown timer.

Uses a rugged resin case and strap for outdoor activities.

Design and Display Details

The large digital display makes it easy to read the time, date, and day at a quick glance. For seeing the time in the dark, the watches have an amber LED backlight. You can press a button on the front of the case to light up the screen. Users can also set the light to stay on for a short duration.

Timing and Accuracy Functions

The watches contain various features for precise time measurement. A user can record time with an elapsed time, split time, and first/second place finish lap division. The user can also set a countdown timer with a 24-hour maximum time, and the timer can auto-repeat. This feature can assist the user in workouts at the gym or in the kitchen. The watch also has a dual time feature to accommodate time zone travelers.

Along with multi-function alarms, including one with a snooze feature, the watch has five individual alarms. An hourly time signal can be set to remind users of the time. Casio’s full auto-calendar is accurate until the year 2099. Users can select 12 or 24-hour time formats. Timekeeping is accurate to within ± 30 seconds per month.

Build and Battery Specs

The AE-1600HX series watches are built with impressive battery life in mind. Casio employs a CR2032 battery which lasts for 10 years under normal usage. The 100-meter water resistance allows the user to be worry free when using the watch in the water. The watch can be worn while swimming or in the shower. The resin bezel and strap will withstand impact from drops and rough usage when using the watch for sports or hiking.

Pricing and Launch Information

There is no information available regarding the specific launch dates of the watches at the Indian retail locations. However, a listing on the global Casio website means the launch is imminent. The watches would retail for an estimated price of Rs 3,600, making them a viable option for students and people who enjoy the outdoors. As watches from the basic digital line, they do not include smart features such as Bluetooth or various sensors. But they do provide excellent timekeeping and battery longevity.

FAQs

Q1: What is the battery life of the Casio AE-1600HX?

A1: The watch uses a CR2032 battery that lasts up to 10 years with standard use.

Q2: How much does the Casio AE-1600HX cost in India?

A2: Casio has not announced the official Indian price, but it is expected to be around Rs 3,600 based on global listings.

Q3: Can I wear this watch while swimming?

A3: Yes, the watch has 100-meter water resistance, so it is safe for swimming and light water activities.

Q4: Does it have an alarm?

A4: The watch features five multi-function alarms, including one snooze alarm and an hourly signal.