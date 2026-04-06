OnePlus to Launch Nord 6 With Large Battery and High Refresh Rate Display

OnePlus will introduce the latest addition to its smartphone range, the Nord 6, in India on April 7 at 7 PM IST. The smartphone has mid-range pricing, while featuring high-end specifications, such as a high-performance processor and large-capacity battery. The event will be live streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. The smartphone will go on the sale on April 9 at 12 PM Indian time via Amazon India, OnePlus official website, and OnePlus stores in India.

Key Takaways:

Launch event starts April 7 at 7 PM on the OnePlus India YouTube channel.

Open sale begins April 9 at 12 PM via Amazon and OnePlus stores.

The phone features a 9000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

It runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.

The device carries an IP69K rating for extreme water and dust protection

Performance and Gaming

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, built on a 4nm process, powers the Nord 6. This processor features a proprietary design and architecture with a Cortex-X5 core, reaching clock speeds of 3.2 GHz. Over 2.5 million is the score for AnTuTu from internal testing, suggesting Nord 6 has an extreme processing and computational power increase from previous models. This level of processing power is capable of maintaining 165 FPS on mobile versions of Call of Duty and BGMI.

The phone comes with extra features to boost gamers’ accuracy and speed. A Touch Reflex Chip gives a 3200Hz touch sampling rate giving faster input. There is a 6-axis gyroscope installed in the phone to assist with aiming. For internet stability, the phone has a G2 Wi-Fi chip which aids in maintaining a solid connection in congested areas and provides faster mobile data speeds with 5G-Advanced support.

Battery and Power Features

The device is equipped with a 9000mAh battery, which provides more than two days of usage. Even with this battery size, the phone is still slim enough to be comfortable for everyday use. The 80W SUPERVOOC system will be able to fully charge the battery in approximately 70 minutes. Users can also utilize the phone as a power bank with 27W wired reverse charging to charge accessories such as ear buds. Additionally, there is a bypass charging feature that allows the phone to pull power directly from the wall during gaming, which helps to keep the internal temperature lower.

The rear camera system employs a 50MP sensor from Sony, which features dual-axis stabilization to reduce motion blur on still images and 4K video recordings. The front camera, which captures selfies, has 32MP. With respect to software, the system employs various artificial intelligence (AI) programs for the purpose of image processing. By means of an integrated AI framework, users may mitigate the blurriness of a focal point, as well as eliminate the presence of superfluous items from the periphery of the image.

The OnePlus Mind Space tool is incorporated into the Nord 6 operating software. It allows users to capture texts and images from their screens and save them into a memory vault. With Google Gemini integration, users can use voice commands to locate notes. The system provides video and call translation in real time into multiple languages, including Hindi.

Durability and Availability

The design prioritizes survival in extreme environments. It complies with MIL-STD-810H military specifications and has multiple IP ratings, including IP69 and IP69K. This indicates the device is resistant to high-pressure, hot water jet streams and can survive prolonged submersion. Crystal Guard Glass has been used on the front display to enhance protection from impacts and abrasion.

OnePlus will market the Nord 6 in three colors: Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, and Pitch Black. Full pricing information will be available at the event, but the device is expected to be in the Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 price bracket.

FAQ

Q1: When is the OnePlus Nord 6 launch date in India?

A1: The phone launches on April 7, 2026, at 7 PM IST through an online livestream.

Q2: What is the battery size of the Nord 6?

A2: It features a 9000mAh battery, which is the largest in its price segment.

Q3: Which processor does the OnePlus Nord 6 use?

A3: The device runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm) chipset.

Q4: Where can I buy the OnePlus Nord 6?

A5: You can purchase the phone starting April 9 on Amazon.in, oneplus.in, and at OnePlus Experience stores.

Q5: Is the OnePlus Nord 6 waterproof?

A5: Yes, it has IP68 and IP69K ratings, protecting it from immersion and high-pressure water jets.