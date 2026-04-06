Samsung Plans Four Models for Galaxy S27 Series Including New Pro Phone

Next year, Samsung Electronics intends to add a new premium model, the Galaxy S27 Pro, to its flagship smartphone series. With this addition, the Galaxy S27 series will comprise four models: the base Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, and S27 Ultra. As per industry reports from Seoul dated April 6, 2026, the Mobile eXperience division wants to target out customers who desire a highly specified premium device, but do not want an S Pen stylus.

Key Takeaways:

Samsung expands its premium smartphone lineup to four models in 2027.

The new Galaxy S27 Pro sits between the Plus and Ultra versions.

The Pro model will share most Ultra technology but will not include an S Pen.

A special privacy display and 200MP camera system are expected on the Pro.

The strategy responds to global competition and varied consumer demands.

Evolution of the Flagship Lineup

In 2020, Samsung Electronics established a multi-tiered approach for its flagship mobiles with the launch of the Galaxy S20 series. Samsung Electronics remains the largest manufacturer of both semiconductors and smartphones. Traditionally, the company provided a standard model, a large screen Plus model, and an Ultra model with the most advanced cameras. The Samsung MX Division, which is responsible for smartphones, decided to modify this model to increase options for customers.

The decision to incorporate a fourth model follows a brief trial run from two years ago. The company released the Galaxy S25 Edge in 2025, a phone that focused on a thinner body. While the Edge model was released two months after the rest of the S25 series, it is expected that the S27 Pro will be released around the same time as the rest of the S27 series. It was reported that the company was considering eliminating the Plus model, but the model performed exceptionally well in the Indian market as well as other international markets, thus it was decided to keep it in the final model lineup.

High End Specifications Without the Stylus

The Galaxy S27 Pro is designed for customers who consider the Ultra model too hefty or do not employ the S Pen. The Ultra model features an integrated compartment for the stylus, which occupies space within the device. This means Samsung has the opportunity to shift their considerations to other components with the absence of the compartment. A source from the industry pointed out that the Pro model will incorporate the same 200MP primary sensor as the Ultra. This sensor is capable of producing very high levels of detail for both photographs and zoom shots.

The Pro model will also get a privacy display. This tech debuted on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It restricts viewing angles so that people sitting next to you on a bus or at an office can’t see the content on your display. Samsung intends to implement this display on Pro and Ultra versions next year. These two devices will be the top end of the pricing spectrum for this series.

Strategic Competition and Market Response

This new four-model plan replicates Apple strategy. Apple is Samsung’s largest direct competitor in the high-end smartphone industry. Apple has an offering for a standard model, an Air or Plus model which is bigger, and then two premium Pro versions. With the addition of the S27 Pro, Samsung wants to get customers who prefer a more comfortable handheld device but still want top-of-the-line specifications.

Mobile market analysts suggest this is what Samsung needs to do to maintain its competitiveness in India. Premium specifications such as fast chipsets and superior display quality are becoming a necessity for customers in India. This is the market segment that Samsung is targeting for a Pro model that is priced a notch lower than the Ultra. Screen size specifications for the new series are still in the works, but the company is committed to production for all four devices.

FAQs

Q1: What is the Galaxy S27 Pro?

A1: The Galaxy S27 Pro is a new high-end smartphone that offers the best features of the Ultra model but does not have an S Pen.

Q2: Will the Galaxy S27 Pro have an S Pen?

A2: No, the Pro model is designed for users who do not want a stylus. The S Pen will remain exclusive to the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Q3: How many models will be in the Galaxy S27 series?

A3: There will be four models: Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Q4: Does the Galaxy S27 Pro have a 200MP camera?

A4: Yes, reports indicate that the Pro model will share the 200MP main camera system with the Ultra model.