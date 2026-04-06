Compare Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and vivo X300 Pro Prices in India

Vivo and Samsung have launched their flagship devices for the premium segment in the Indian market. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, with its integrated S Pen and titanium structure, stays true to its price band, while the vivo X300 Pro riskily poses competition with its enormous battery and powerful zoom camera. The two models operate with Android 16 and cater to different preferences of consumers seeking cutting-edge technology in mobile devices.

Key Takeaways:

Samsung uses a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor for higher speeds.

vivo features a 6,510mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W fast charging.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra offers a 200MP main camera and seven years of updates.

vivo X300 Pro includes a 200MP telephoto lens for high-quality zoom photos.

Samsung starts at Rs 1,39,999 while vivo is priced at Rs 1,09,998.

Performance and Software

Samsung has the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip modified for its use. This chip operates at slightly higher speeds than the standard version at 4.74GHz primary cores. On the other hand, vivo has the Dimensity 9500 processor, which is manufactured with a 3nm process. When comparing the two, both smartphones manage daily heavy multitasking despite the use of demanding apps. Samsung is more refined with One UI 8.5, which includes AI Notification Summary, and built-in image generation software. Samsung is also the more generous company with 7 years of OS updates, while vivo x300 Pro gives 5 years of OS updates with its OriginOS 6.

Display and Design

With the Galaxy S26 Ultra, users gain a 6.9-inch display protected by Gorilla Armor 2, which deflects outdoor glare, aiding outdoor usage. In contrast, the vivo model has a 6.78-inch display with a peak brightness of 4500 nits. Although both displays are crisp with good contrast, vivo uses PWM dimming to avoid potential discomfort which can occur from low light conditions. Samsung’s device is built with a titanium frame, which has a more premium feel to it, however, the vivo has an IP69 rating with its aluminum frame, meaning that the vivo can withstand more extreme conditions including high pressure/ high temperature water jet streams.

Camera Capabilities

For the capturing of light, the main sensor of Samsung has 200MP with a wide aperture for lighter intake. In addition, it has two zoom lenses for different ranges of distance. vivo, on the other hand, places a 200MP sensor behind a telephoto lens. This offers the possibility of capturing a clear image even at a close range for zooming in. The front camera of vivo is 50MP which is more detailed than the front camera of Samsung which is 12MP.

Battery and Charging

There is a notable distinction in battery performance for the two phones. Samsung is equipped with a battery of 5,000 mAh with support for 60W wired charging, achieving 75% charge in approximately 30 minutes. With a considerably larger 6,510mAh battery, vivo takes a different approach. Utilizing silicon-carbon technology, vivo manages to keep the device reasonably lightweight, despite the larger battery. Additionally, the vivo 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging surpasses the Samsung offerings by an exponential degree, even with the Samsung wireless charging offering greater than 25W.

Pricing & Availability

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is set at Rs 1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 512GB and 1TB storage options are priced at Rs 1,59,999 and Rs 1,89,999 respectively. You can purchase this model in the color options of Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, and White. The online exclusive colors are Silver Shadow and Pink Gold.

The vivo X300 Pro is priced at Rs 1,09,998 and comes with a single configuration of 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It is offered in two color variants: Elite Black & Dune Gold. Though the price of the Samsung model is higher, both fall in the premium smartphone range. It is interesting to note that the vivo model competes with the Samsung model even at this low price point with higher base RAM.

FAQs

Q1: What is the starting price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra in India?

A1: The base model with 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,39,999.

Q2: Which colors are exclusive to the Samsung website?

A2: Silver Shadow and Pink Gold are the two colors available only through the Samsung online store.

Q3: Does the vivo X300 Pro have different storage options?

A3: In India, the vivo X300 Pro is sold in a single variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Q4: Is there a price difference between the color variants?

A4: No, all color options for a specific storage size carry the same price tag for both brands.