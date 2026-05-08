Acer launches Iconia 5G tablet with 2.2K display and stylus support in India

Acer just dropped its new Iconia iM11-22M5G tablet series in India. Prices start at Rs 25,499. It’s running Android 15 and is clearly aimed at students and professionals who want fast 5G and a big screen for juggling work, classes, or whatever else. There are four versions to pick from. You can get bundles with a keyboard cover or an active stylus if you want to sketch or edit documents by hand. Not a bad setup if you ask me.

Key Takeaways

Starts at Rs 25,499 on Amazon, Flipkart, and Acer stores.

Features a large 11.45-inch 2.2K display with 450 nits’ brightness.

Runs on MediaTek MT8791 processor with a dedicated AI processing unit.

Supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2 for fast data speeds.

Equipped with a 7400mAh battery and PD fast charging.

The Iconia iM11-22M5G comes with an 11.45-inch IPS screen. It’s got an in-cell touch panel, so the tablet stays slim and responds well to your fingers or a stylus. The resolution is 1440 x 2200, and brightness hits 450 nits. That means you can see the screen clearly, even if you’re sitting by a window. If you like drawing or taking notes by hand, the active stylus supports 4096 pressure levels. Handy for artists or students who prefer handwriting over typing.

Inside, Acer went with the MediaTek MT8791 chip. You get two Cortex-A78 cores at 2.4GHz for the heavy lifting, plus six Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz to save battery when you’re just browsing or checking email. There’s a dedicated AI unit that can handle 2.6 TOPS, so things like photo editing or on-device AI features should feel snappy. The tablet ships with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. If that’s not enough, you can pop in a microSD card and bump it up to 1TB. That’s a lot of space for files, photos, or whatever else you need.

Connectivity is a big deal here. The tablet supports 5G and 4G LTE, so you can stay online even when you’re out and about. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 are included too. For video calls, there’s an 8MP front camera. On the back, you get a 16MP main camera and a 2MP macro lens for close-ups. Security? There’s a fingerprint sensor built right into the power button. Simple and quick.

The tablet uses a 7400mAh battery. It supports Power Delivery (PD) fast charging at 9V/2A, which reduces the time spent plugged into a wall outlet. For audio, the device has stereo speakers to provide a better experience while watching movies or attending virtual meetings. Sensors like a gyroscope, compass, and G-sensor are also included to help with navigation and gaming.

Sudhir Goel, Acer India’s Chief Business Officer, says the Iconia series is built for people working in hybrid setups. You can snap on a physical keyboard using POGO pins, turning the tablet into a mini laptop. That makes writing or creating content a lot easier.

FAQs

Q. What is the price of the Acer Iconia 5G tablet in India?

A. The tablet starts at Rs 25,499. The final price may vary depending on whether you choose the bundle with the stylus and keyboard.

Q. Does the Acer Iconia iM11 support 5G networks?

A. Yes, it supports 5G and 4G LTE, along with Wi-Fi 6 for high-speed internet access.

Q. Which version of Android does the tablet run?

A. The tablet runs on Android 15, providing the latest software features and security updates from Google.

Q. Can I use a stylus and keyboard with this tablet?

A. Yes, Acer offers an active stylus with 4096 pressure levels and a dedicated keyboard cover that connSects via POGO pins.

Q. Where can I buy the Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G?

A. It is available at Acer exclusive stores, the Acer online store, Amazon, and Flipkart.