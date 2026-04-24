Dell Says AI Pcs and Workstations Are Pushing Business Forward in India

AI in the workplace isn’t just a pilot project anymore, at least not in India or the rest of Asia Pacific. Dell says it’s actually happening. IDC’s latest numbers back this up: half of the big companies here already use AI PCs. Nearly all of them see high-end workstations as essential for what’s next. The big shift? More data gets processed right on your device, not just in the cloud.

Key Takeaways

AI PCs save employees about 2.17 hours of work time every day.

In India, 51 percent of large companies already use AI PCs in their offices.

Workstations handle complex tasks like building AI models and managing large data.

Indian firms prioritize NPU performance more than the regional average.

India’s jumping on specialized hardware faster than most. Right now, 51 percent of big Indian companies use AI PCs. That’s ahead of the regional average. The focus? NPUs. These are the latest chips built to handle AI jobs without bogging down your computer. If you’re wondering, NPU stands for Neural Processing Unit. Local teams say these machines help with security and keep your data private. The numbers are pretty clear: employees using these PCs get about 30 percent more done each day.

AI PCs are great for everyday stuff-writing reports, finding files, that sort of thing. But when it comes to heavy lifting, you need a workstation. Think of it as a high-end computer built for technical work. More Indian companies are using these to build software or crunch big data. Here’s something: 95 percent of Indian firms in the survey said their workstation users are more productive. These machines let engineers and data scientists work right where they are, no need to depend on faraway servers.

Jacinta Quah at Dell says AI is changing where work gets done. Dell, if you don’t know, sells computers, servers, and storage. Quah’s point is simple: AI PCs put smart tools in everyone’s hands. Workstations handle the big, tough jobs. Put them together, and companies can get more done while keeping their data safe.

Intel and IDC say AI models are shrinking, so now they can run right on your laptop. Intel, by the way, makes most of the chips in office laptops. IDC tracks tech trends. Both expect that within two years, your office laptop will handle jobs that used to need huge servers. And here’s a sign companies are serious: many are ready to pay at least 10 percent more for computers with these features built in.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the difference between an AI PC and a workstation?

A1: An AI PC is a standard office computer with a specialized chip, an NPU, for daily tasks. A workstation is a much more powerful system used for heavy engineering, data science, and the development of AI software.

Q2: How much time can an AI PC save an employee?

A2: According to research, employees can save about 2.17 hours per day because computers handle repetitive tasks faster.

Q3: Why are Indian companies choosing AI PCs over cloud services?

A3: Local hardware provides better security and data privacy. It also works faster because the data does not have to travel to a distant server and back.

Q4: What is an NPU?

A4: An NPU is a Neural Processing Unit. It is a part of a computer chip made to run AI math very quickly while using very little battery power.