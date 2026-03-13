Kia India Launches Affordable MY26 Sonet Automatic Variants Starting at Rs 9.77 Lakh

Kia India has rolled out the Model Year 2026 (MY26) update for the Sonet, and the highlight this time is quite straightforward. The company has introduced more affordable automatic variants, bringing advanced transmission options to price points that were previously difficult to find in this segment.

With the update, the Diesel 6-speed Automatic (6AT) variant now starts at Rs 9.77 lakh, while the Turbo Petrol 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (7DCT) begins at Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

What makes this particularly notable is that the Sonet becomes the first vehicle in its category to offer both these automatic technologies below the Rs 10 lakh mark. For many urban buyers who spend a lot of time in traffic, this sort of accessibility could make a noticeable difference in day-to-day driving comfort.

Kia has also expanded automatic options across more mid-range trims, which suggests the brand is trying to make automatic driving a little less of a premium feature and more of a practical choice for everyday commuters.

Key Takeaways

Diesel 6AT Entry: The new HTE(O) variant now offers a diesel automatic starting at Rs 9.77 lakh.

Turbo Petrol 7DCT Entry: The HTK(O) trim introduces the turbo petrol automatic at Rs 9.89 lakh.

More Automatic Choices: Automatic gearboxes are now available across HTE(O), HTK(O), HTK+, and HTK+(O) trims.

New Exterior Option: Kia has added a Magma Red color to the Sonet lineup.

Safety Features: The SUV continues with 15 standard safety features, with Level 1 ADAS available in higher variants.

The MY26 update is largely about making automatic driving technology more accessible to buyers in the compact SUV segment.

Automatic transmissions allow drivers to change gears without using a clutch pedal, which can significantly reduce fatigue in stop-and-go traffic. Anyone who has spent time navigating crowded city roads will probably understand why this matters.

The 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (7DCT) deserves a quick mention here. This system uses two separate clutches that pre-select gears, allowing quicker and smoother shifts compared with many traditional automatics. Normally, this kind of technology appears in higher-priced vehicles, so seeing it offered below Rs 10 lakh is somewhat unusual for this category.

Diesel Automatic Now Available in Lower Trims

Kia has placed the 1.5-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed torque converter automatic in the HTE(O) and HTK(O) trims.

Earlier, buyers interested in a diesel automatic Sonet often had to move toward the top-end variants, which pushed the overall cost considerably higher. By introducing the transmission in more accessible trims, Kia is opening the option to a wider group of buyers.

For drivers who prefer diesel efficiency but do not want the effort of manual gear shifting, this update could be particularly appealing.

Turbo Petrol 7DCT Now More Accessible

The 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol engine continues to be one of the more lively engines in this segment. It uses a turbocharger to produce stronger performance from a smaller engine capacity, which typically results in a more responsive driving experience.

With the MY26 update, this engine is now paired with the 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission in the HTK(O) and HTK+(O) trims.

In simple terms, buyers can now access a sportier automatic driving experience without necessarily opting for the top-end variants.

According to Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President at Kia India, the decision reflects a clear trend. More Indian customers are gradually moving toward automatic vehicles for everyday commuting, especially in cities where traffic conditions continue to become more demanding.

New Magma Red Color and Connected Features

Apart from the transmission updates, Kia has also added a new Magma Red exterior paint option to the Sonet lineup. It is a fairly bold shade, and while color preferences are always subjective, it does add another visual choice for buyers who want something slightly more distinctive.

The Sonet also continues to offer over 70 connected car features, allowing owners to access various vehicle functions through a smartphone application. These features typically include vehicle tracking, remote commands, and status monitoring.

Inside the cabin, Kia has largely retained the existing feature-rich layout, which has already helped the Sonet stay competitive in the compact SUV category.

Competition in the Segment

The Sonet continues to compete with popular models such as the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Both rivals are well established in the Indian compact SUV market, so maintaining strong feature offerings and competitive pricing remains important.

By introducing more affordable automatic variants, Kia seems to be targeting buyers who want convenience without stretching their budgets too much.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the starting price of the Kia Sonet Diesel Automatic?

A1: The Diesel 6AT HTE(O) variant starts at Rs 9,77,900 (ex-showroom).

Q2: Which is the most affordable Turbo Petrol automatic variant?

A2: The Turbo Petrol 7DCT is available in the HTK(O) trim, starting at Rs 9,89,900 (ex-showroom).

Q3: What is the new color introduced in the MY26 Sonet?

A3: Kia has added a Magma Red paint option as part of the 2026 update.

Q4: How many safety features does the Kia Sonet offer?

A4: The Sonet includes 15 standard safety features across all variants, while higher trims provide 10 Level 1 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) functions.