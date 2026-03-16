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JBL Launches Grip Ultra Portable Speaker with AI Sound Boost in India

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
JBL Launches Grip Ultra Portable Speaker with AI Sound Boost in India

JBL has officially released its latest ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Grip, in the Indian market for Rs 11,999. This vertical, seltzer-can-shaped device features the company’s signature Pro Sound alongside a new AI Sound Boost technology designed to maintain audio clarity at high volumes. The speaker is built for active users in India, offering IP68 dust and water resistance and a rugged rope loop for easy carrying during travel or outdoor gatherings.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Price and Availability: Launched at Rs 11,999 on JBL.com and major Indian retail platforms.
  • AI Sound Boost: Uses real-time analysis to prevent audio distortion and enhance bass depth.
  • Battery Life: Provides 12 hours of playback, with an extra 2 hours via the Playtime Boost feature.
  • Connectivity: Supports Auracast for stereo pairing or connecting multiple compatible speakers.
  • Durability: Rated IP68 for protection against water and dust, suitable for monsoon weather or poolside use.
  • Design: Features a vertical stance, customizable ambient lighting, and is made from recycled plastics

Smart Audio Features and Design

The JBL Grip enters a competitive portable audio segment in India with a focus on intelligence and durability. At the core of the device is AI Sound Boost. This technology acts as a digital processor that tracks the movement of the speaker driver in real time. By predicting how the hardware responds to different frequencies, the system adjusts the output to ensure the bass remains deep and the treble stays sharp without the crackling often heard in small speakers at maximum volume.

HARMAN India, the parent company of the JBL brand, designed the Grip with a vertical orientation. Unlike traditional horizontal speakers, this upright stance and the stacked logo are meant to save space on crowded tables or in backpack side pockets. It also includes a built-in rope loop on the back panel, allowing users to hang the device from bags or bicycle handlebars.

Connectivity and Customization

For those who want a wider soundstage, the JBL Grip includes Auracast technology. This allows the speaker to broadcast audio to multiple other Auracast-enabled devices simultaneously. Users can also pair two Grip units to create a dedicated left-right stereo setup.

Personalization is handled through the JBL Portable app. Through this interface, users can change the color and brightness of the ambient light located on the back of the speaker. The app also allows for firmware updates and equalizer adjustments to suit different genres of music, from Bollywood hits to electronic tracks.

Battery Performance and Sustainability

The speaker offers a standard 12-hour battery life on a single charge. However, the Playtime Boost mode extends this by another 2 hours. This mode works by filtering out power-hungry frequencies and tuning the performance to be louder and crisper while using less energy.

In line with modern environmental standards, the JBL Grip uses post-consumer recycled plastic for its frame. The packaging is also made from FSC-certified paper printed with soy ink, reducing the overall environmental footprint of the product. The speaker comes in six different colors: black, white, purple, red, blue, and a camo pattern.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the JBL Grip in India?

A1: The JBL Grip is priced at Rs 11,999 and is available through official JBL channels and leading e-commerce sites.

Q2: How does AI Sound Boost improve the audio?

A2: This technology analyzes the music signal in real time. It predicts the speaker’s physical limits to optimize the output, ensuring the sound stays clear and the bass remains punchy without causing hardware distortion.

Q3: Is the JBL Grip waterproof?

A3: Yes, it has an IP68 rating. This means it is fully dust-tight and can survive being submerged in water, making it safe for use near pools or in rainy conditions.

Q4: Can I connect the JBL Grip to other speakers?

A4: Yes, you can use the Auracast feature to link the Grip with other compatible JBL speakers for a multi-speaker setup or stereo sound.

Q5: How long does the battery last?

A5: The speaker provides 12 hours of normal playtime. You can get an additional 2 hours by activating the Playtime Boost feature in the settings.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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