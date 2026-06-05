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boAt Launches Storm Call 4 And Ultima Vogue 2 Smartwatches with Type C Charging in India

boAt launches Storm Call 4 and Ultima Vogue 2 smartwatches in India featuring direct USB Type-C charging support. Prices start at Rs 1,599.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
5 Min Read
boAt Launches Storm Call 4 And Ultima Vogue 2 Smartwatches with Type C Charging in India

Wearable brand boAt expanded its device lineup on May 29 with the introduction of two new smartwatches, Storm Call 4 and Ultima Vogue 2. These devices are the first smartwatches in India to feature direct USB Type-C charging support. Users can now charge their watches using the same cable they use for smartphones, laptops, and power banks, which removes the need for a separate charging dock.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • boAt introduces Storm Call 4 and Ultima Vogue 2 with direct Type-C charging ports.
  • Storm Call 4 costs Rs 1,599, while Ultima Vogue 2 costs Rs 2,799.
  • Pre-bookings start on May 29 on the official website, with sales starting June 12.
  • Storm Call 4 offers a 2.01-inch display and up to four days of battery life with calling.
  • Ultima Vogue 2 features a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen with up to 12 days of battery life.

boAt Launches Storm Call 4 And Ultima Vogue 2

boAt is owned by Imagine Marketing Limited, an Indian consumer electronics company headquartered in India that sells audio gear, wearables, and mobile accessories. The company aims to make everyday technology easier by adopting universal charging standards. Pre-bookings for the Storm Call 4 began on the official boAt website on May 29, ahead of the official sale on June 12. The devices will sell across the company website and major retail stores. The Storm Call 4 carries a price tag of Rs 1,599, and the Ultima Vogue 2 is available at Rs 2,799.

boAt Storm Call 4 Features the Storm Call 4 comes with a 2.01-inch high-definition display that features a curved glass design and a premium metal finish. It includes Bluetooth calling functionality, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist. The watch offers up to four days of battery life when using the calling feature and can last up to 12 days on standby mode. For health tracking, it monitors heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep quality, and stress levels. It also includes over 100 sports modes, emergency SOS support, and quick replies for notifications. The device has an IP68 rating for protection against dust, sweat, and water.

boAt Ultima Vogue 2 Features The more premium Ultima Vogue 2 sports a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen. This display delivers clear visuals even under direct sunlight, reaching a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. The watch features a metallic frame design and offers a battery life of up to 12 days on a single charge. Similar to the Storm Call 4, it supports Bluetooth calling and includes health monitoring tools like heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, and stress measurement. It also adds female wellness tracking and emergency SOS functions. The watch holds an IP68 rating, making it resistant to water and dust during workouts or daily activities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the main feature of the new boAt smartwatches?

A1. The new boAt Storm Call 4 and Ultima Vogue 2 are the first smartwatches in India to offer direct USB Type-C charging, allowing users to charge them with standard phone or laptop cables.

Q2. What is the price of the boAt Storm Call 4 and Ultima Vogue 2 in India?

A2. The boAt Storm Call 4 is priced at Rs 1,599, and the boAt Ultima Vogue 2 is priced at Rs 2,799.

Q3. When will these new smartwatches go on sale?

A3. Pre-bookings started on May 29, 2026, and the official sales begin on June 12, 2026, across the boAt website and retail platforms.

Q4. Do these smartwatches support Bluetooth calling?

A4. Yes, both the Storm Call 4 and Ultima Vogue 2 come with built-in Bluetooth calling features.

Q5. What is the battery life of the boAt Ultima Vogue 2?

A5. The boAt Ultima Vogue 2 offers a battery life of up to 12 days on a single charge.

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Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
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Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
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