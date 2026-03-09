Apple Expands Ultra Lineup with Foldable iPhone and Touchscreen OLED MacBook

Apple appears to be preparing a new wave of ultra-premium hardware, and the company’s strategy seems to revolve around expanding its “Ultra” tier across multiple product categories. After launching the budget-friendly iPhone 17e and the MacBook Neo earlier this month, attention is now shifting toward devices that will sit above the existing Pro models.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is developing several high-end products that could redefine the top end of its lineup. These include a foldable iPhone priced around $2,000, a MacBook Ultra featuring a touch-enabled OLED display, and next-generation AirPods equipped with computer-vision sensors designed to work closely with AI features.

If these reports hold true, Apple may be building a clearer separation between its standard Pro devices and a new Ultra class that pushes hardware and pricing even further.

Key Takeaways

Foldable iPhone Ultra expected to feature a 7.8-inch inner display and cost around $2,000

MacBook Ultra may introduce an OLED touchscreen and possibly a Dynamic Island cutout

Next-generation AirPods could include infrared cameras for AI and spatial awareness

Apple is testing 3D-printed aluminum to reduce material waste and improve efficiency

The Ultra strategy aims to position flagship devices above the current Pro lineup

Foldable iPhone Ultra and Apple’s Entry into Foldables

Perhaps the most intriguing device in development is Apple’s first foldable smartphone. Often referred to in leaks as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, the device could represent Apple’s long-anticipated move into foldable hardware.

Reports suggest the phone will feature a 5.5-inch external display that unfolds into a much larger 7.8-inch internal screen, creating a tablet-like experience similar to an iPad mini. The design is expected to follow a book-style folding mechanism rather than a flip-style layout.

To justify the rumored $2,000 price tag, Apple is said to be incorporating advanced in-display touch sensors along with a durable titanium alloy chassis. Internally, the device may run on a next-generation A20 Pro chipset, which would likely be optimized for multitasking across the larger display.

Foldable smartphones have been around for a few years now, but Apple’s approach tends to prioritize refinement over speed. So while competitors entered the foldable space earlier, Apple may be waiting until it believes the technology is ready for a mainstream premium launch.

MacBook Ultra Could Bring Touchscreens and OLED to the Mac

Another major shift could arrive in Apple’s laptop lineup. The rumored MacBook Ultra is expected to sit above the current MacBook Pro models and introduce features that Apple has historically avoided on Mac devices.

Most notably, the laptop may feature an OLED touchscreen display. For years, Apple has resisted adding touch input to macOS laptops, preferring to keep that interaction model limited to the iPad. If the MacBook Ultra truly adopts touch support, it would represent a significant change in Apple’s design philosophy.

The OLED panel itself could offer deeper contrast, improved color accuracy, and higher brightness compared to current mini-LED MacBook Pro displays. Historically, Apple has increased pricing by roughly 20% when transitioning to OLED technology in its products. That trend suggests the MacBook Ultra could sit comfortably above the price range of the current M5-powered MacBook Pro lineup.

Another interesting possibility is the introduction of a Dynamic Island cutout on the Mac. Instead of the existing display notch, Apple could bring the interactive UI element from the iPhone to macOS. It’s still somewhat speculative, but it would certainly make the MacBook Ultra visually distinct.

AI-Powered AirPods with Computer Vision

Apple is also exploring a new flagship set of AirPods that may carry the Ultra branding. These next-generation earbuds could include low-resolution infrared cameras similar to those used in the Vision Pro headset.

The idea is not for the AirPods to take photos. Instead, the cameras would allow the earbuds to interpret spatial information about the user’s environment. By feeding that data into Apple’s AI systems, Siri could become more context-aware and responsive.

For example, the system might recognize gestures or identify objects in the surrounding environment, allowing voice commands to become more intelligent. If Apple executes this concept well, the AirPods could become a surprisingly powerful AI interface rather than just audio accessories.

Naturally, this would place the device above the current AirPods Pro lineup in both functionality and price.

3D-Printed Aluminum and New Manufacturing Methods

Beyond new devices, Apple is also experimenting with updated manufacturing techniques. The company is reportedly testing 3D-printed aluminum components for use in products like Apple Watch casings and potentially future iPhone frames.

This approach could significantly reduce material waste during production. Estimates suggest Apple may be able to cut aluminum waste by as much as 50% compared to traditional manufacturing processes.

Apple already uses 3D-printed titanium components in the Apple Watch Ultra 3, so expanding the method to aluminum products feels like a logical next step. Over time, this could reduce costs while also supporting Apple’s environmental goals.

Larger iMac Models May Also Be in Development

Another interesting development involves Apple’s desktop lineup. Reports indicate that Apple is testing new iMac models with displays larger than 30 inches, paired with more powerful processors.

While Apple currently offers the 24-inch iMac as its primary all-in-one desktop, a larger model could appeal to professional creators who want a powerful system with an integrated display. This would complement the broader Ultra strategy by offering a super-premium desktop experience alongside high-end laptops and mobile devices.

Apple’s Ultra Strategy Explained

The broader pattern here suggests Apple is building a more defined hierarchy in its hardware lineup.

The Ultra branding, which first gained attention with the Apple Watch Ultra, appears to represent a category focused on the most advanced features, premium materials, and highest performance levels available within each product line.

Rather than replacing existing Pro devices, Ultra products would sit above them. That approach allows Apple to push technological boundaries while still maintaining accessible tiers like the standard models and the newer budget-focused devices such as the iPhone 17e or MacBook Neo.

From a business perspective, it also opens the door for higher margins on flagship products.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When is the foldable iPhone Ultra expected to launch?

A1: Current reports suggest Apple is targeting a late 2026 launch window for its first foldable iPhone.

Q2: Will the MacBook Ultra replace the MacBook Pro?

A2: No. The MacBook Ultra is expected to exist as a separate tier above the MacBook Pro lineup rather than replacing it.

Q3: What do the cameras on the new AirPods actually do?

A3: The infrared cameras are designed for spatial recognition and gesture tracking. They do not capture traditional photos but help the device understand the surrounding environment for AI-based interactions.

Q3: Is the MacBook Neo different from the MacBook Ultra?

A3: Yes. The MacBook Neo is Apple’s new entry-level laptop starting at $599 (₹49,900), while the MacBook Ultra is expected to be a high-end professional machine with premium hardware.

Q4: Will these Ultra devices launch in India?

A4: Apple typically launches flagship devices globally. If these products are officially announced, they will likely become available through Apple’s online store and retail partners in India shortly after the global launch.