Elista Launches Magnetic Power Bank ELS-PBM101 with Fast Charging in India

Elista, a growing electronics brand operating under the TeknoDome Group, has stepped into the portable power segment with the launch of its first power bank in India. The new device, called the Elista ELS-PBM101, combines a 10,000mAh battery with magnetic wireless charging, aiming to offer a convenient charging option for users who are frequently on the move.

This launch signals Elista’s expansion beyond its existing product categories like televisions and home appliances. With the ELS-PBM101, the company is exploring the increasingly competitive personal power accessories market. The device is manufactured as part of the company’s local production initiative at its facility in Andhra Pradesh, which reflects the brand’s broader focus on strengthening domestic manufacturing.

Key Takeaways

The ELS-PBM101 marks Elista’s first entry into the power bank category in India

It includes a 10,000mAh lithium polymer battery

Wireless charging is supported at up to 15W through a magnetic pad

Wired fast charging reaches up to 20W via the Type-C port

The power bank weighs 184g and includes multiple safety protections

Design and Magnetic Wireless Charging

The Elista ELS-PBM101 uses what the company calls a MegaSecure Magnetic Pad to keep compatible smartphones attached securely during wireless charging. The idea is fairly straightforward, yet practical. Instead of placing the phone loosely on a charging surface, the magnets help maintain alignment between the phone and the charging coil.

This can be particularly useful when the user is moving around or perhaps using the phone while it charges. The power bank provides up to 15W of wireless output, which works with many modern smartphones that support magnetic wireless charging.

In terms of appearance, the design is intentionally simple. The device comes in a black finish with a compact build that does not attract much attention. It feels neutral enough to suit both professional environments and everyday casual use. LED indicators placed along the side allow users to quickly check the remaining battery level without needing to power on the device fully.

Charging Speed and Port Options

While wireless charging adds convenience, many users still prefer wired charging when speed matters. Elista seems to have kept that in mind. The ELS-PBM101 includes a Type-C port that functions as both an input and an output.

Through this port, the power bank can deliver up to 20W of wired fast charging. That level of output is capable of charging most smartphones significantly faster than traditional 5W or 10W chargers.

The same Type-C port is also used to recharge the power bank itself. It supports multiple input levels, including 9V and 12V charging profiles. This dual-purpose port reduces the number of cables a user might need to carry, which is a small but practical advantage for travelers or commuters.

Manufacturing and Safety Standards

Safety remains an important part of portable power products, and Elista has included several built-in protection mechanisms in the ELS-PBM101. These safeguards help prevent issues such as overcharging, overloading, and short circuits.

The device is produced at Elista’s automated manufacturing facility located in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. The company describes this plant as an Industry 4.0 setup, which focuses on automation and modern production systems. Through this facility, Elista aims to manufacture products for both the Indian market and international distribution.

Entering the power bank category also suggests the brand’s intention to expand its accessory ecosystem. While the company has already established a presence in televisions and home appliances, portable electronics appear to be the next logical step.

Price and Availability in India

The Elista ELS-PBM101 carries a maximum retail price of ₹3,499. However, in practical terms, most buyers are likely to find it at a much lower price through online platforms and retail promotions.

Currently, the device is available across major electronics retail stores in India and through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. Online listings place its price at under ₹1,300, which positions it competitively within the mid-range power bank segment.

Elista’s distribution network spans more than 20,000 retail outlets across the country, which should help the new product reach a wide range of consumers fairly quickly.

Related FAQs

Q1: What is the battery capacity of the Elista ELS-PBM101?

A1: The ELS-PBM101 comes with a 10,000mAh lithium polymer battery. Under typical conditions, this capacity can charge most standard smartphones roughly two times, depending on battery size and usage.

Q2: Does this power bank support wireless charging?

A2: Yes, the device supports magnetic wireless charging with an output of up to 15W. The magnetic pad helps keep the phone aligned and attached while charging.

Q3: Can I charge my phone quickly with a cable?

A3: Yes. The Type-C port supports wired fast charging up to 20W, which is noticeably faster than standard charging speeds.

Q4: Is it safe to carry this power bank while traveling?

A4: The power bank weighs about 184g, making it easy to carry in a pocket or small bag. It also includes multiple safety protections designed to prevent overcharging and short circuits.