Hisense Launches Intelli Cool Pro Air Conditioners with Smart Wi-Fi for Indian Homes

Hisense, a well-known name in the global home appliance industry, has officially launched its Intelli Cool Pro Series air conditioners in India. With this new lineup, the company is clearly aiming to strengthen its presence in the country’s increasingly competitive AC market. The focus here seems fairly straightforward: faster cooling, smarter control features, and a stronger push toward environmentally responsible technology.

The Intelli Cool Pro models are built on Hisense’s nine generations of inverter technology, which the company says has been refined over time to deliver better efficiency and durability. In practical terms, these air conditioners are designed to address the cooling demands of Indian homes, especially during intense summer heat, while keeping energy consumption under control.

Key Takeaways

Rapid Cooling: QSD Rapid Inverter technology allows the compressor to reach peak frequency quickly, delivering faster cooling when the unit starts.

Voice and Smart Control: Built-in Wi-Fi enables hands-free operation in English and Hindi through the ConnectLife app.

Health-Focused Filtration: A 4-in-1 healthy filter and PM 2.5 filter help remove dust, allergens, and airborne pollutants.

Eco-Friendly Refrigerant: R32 refrigerant lowers the global warming impact by about 65 percent compared to older R410A systems.

Competitive Pricing: The series starts at ₹28,990, positioning it as a value-focused option in the smart AC segment.

Faster Cooling with Intelligent Adapting

One of the standout technologies in the Intelli Cool Pro Series is the Quick Start Drive (QSD) Rapid Inverter system. Traditional inverter ACs typically ramp up compressor speed gradually. Hisense, however, designed this system so the compressor can reach high operating frequencies much faster.

The result, at least in theory, is immediate cooling relief once the AC is switched on. Instead of waiting for the room to slowly reach the desired temperature, the unit pulls down the heat more quickly.

To complement this, Hisense includes AI Smart Mode, which uses built-in sensors to evaluate the room’s conditions. The system automatically adjusts fan speed and temperature output to maintain comfort without unnecessary power consumption. It is the kind of automation that, ideally, works quietly in the background. You may not always notice it, but you probably notice when it is missing.

Smart Connectivity and Voice Control

Hisense has integrated its ConnectLife smart home platform directly into the Intelli Cool Pro lineup. Through the mobile app, users can control the air conditioner remotely, schedule cooling cycles, and monitor system status from virtually anywhere.

A particularly interesting feature for Indian households is voice control in both English and Hindi. This may seem like a small addition at first glance, but it potentially makes smart home technology more accessible for a broader range of users.

The system can also integrate with larger smart home ecosystems, including Amazon Alexa. So, in practice, users can adjust temperature settings or switch the AC on and off through simple voice commands.

Cleaner Indoor Air and Sustainable Cooling

Urban air pollution has become a real concern in many Indian cities, and Hisense appears to be addressing that with its 4-in-1 healthy filtration system. The filter setup works alongside a dedicated PM 2.5 filter, designed to capture extremely fine particles, dust, pollen, and airborne pollutants.

Another feature worth mentioning is the Self-Clean function. The system essentially freezes and then defrosts the evaporator coil, helping remove accumulated dust and bacteria from internal components. This process helps prevent mold buildup and keeps the airflow fresher over time.

On the environmental front, the AC uses R32 refrigerant, which offers better heat transfer efficiency and a significantly lower global warming potential than older refrigerants such as R410A. According to the company, the environmental impact is reduced by roughly 65 percent.

Designed for Indian Power and Weather Conditions

Hisense has also reinforced the hardware to handle demanding operating conditions. The Intelli Cool Pro units feature 100 percent inner-grooved copper tubing, which improves heat exchange efficiency and enhances durability.

To further protect internal components, the ACs include Blue Fin or Golden Fin anti-corrosion coatings. These treatments help prevent rust and corrosion, especially in humid or coastal environments.

Another practical feature is stabilizer-free operation. Voltage fluctuations are still fairly common in many regions of India, and these ACs are designed to operate across a wide voltage range without requiring an external stabilizer.

Price and Availability in India

The Hisense Intelli Cool Pro Series is currently available in a 1.5-ton 3-star configuration. The starting price is ₹28,990, which places it in a competitive spot within the smart inverter AC segment.

Consumers can purchase the AC through major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. Offline availability includes large electronics retailers like Reliance Digital, along with several regional distribution partners across South and East India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the starting price of the Hisense Intelli Cool Pro AC in India?

A1: The Intelli Cool Pro Series starts at ₹28,990 for the 1.5-ton variant.

Q2: Does this air conditioner support voice assistants like Alexa?

A2: Yes. Through the ConnectLife app, the AC supports voice commands in English and Hindi and can integrate with smart home platforms such as Amazon Alexa.

Q3: What is the advantage of using R32 refrigerant?

A3: R32 refrigerant has a lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) compared to older gases like R410A. It is also more efficient in heat transfer, which can improve overall energy efficiency.

Q4: How does the 4-in-1 healthy filter improve air quality?

A4: The multi-layer filtration system captures dust, pollen, and bacteria. Combined with the PM 2.5 filter, it helps remove microscopic pollutants and improves indoor air quality.