ControlZ Reaches 1 lakh Renewed Smartphones Milestone Since 2022

Premium smartphone renewing company ControlZ has announced that it has repaired and sold 1,00,000 devices since it began operations in 2022. The company is in a niche market and located in India, which focuses on the high-end mobile market. ControlZ’s market is built on transforming used devices to look and work as if they had just come directly out of the box, with devices costing approximately 50 per cent of the price of a new model.

Key Takeaways:

Company smartphone renewals began in 2022 and have collected 100,000 devices.

Each smartphone comes with 100% battery health and an 18-month warranty.

Renewed devices are almost 50% cheaper than brand new devices.

Renewed devices are done with AI and X-ray scanning in a special facility in Gurgaon.

Renewed Devices in Gurgaon

Right in Gurgaon, the company operates an enormous facility in which they process all the devices. Gurgaon is a notable technology hub in Haryana with numerous electronics companies, so it makes sense to be there. The team here, unlike normal phone repair centres, have processes and protocols akin to an actual phone manufacturing facility. Each phone is disassembled, every individual component is inspected for functionality and then reassembled. If a component is found to be faulty, it is replaced. The objective is to produce a device that is entirely devoid of any scratches and operates within factory specifications.

Artificial intelligence systems are implemented by the facility to help maintain the quality of their phones. These computers help catch micro-dents that may not be obvious to the human eye. They also utilize x-ray machines. This assists the team in seeing inside the phone without having to open it in order to verify that all internal components are situated properly. 100% battery health is guaranteed for every phone sold, so customers will not have to worry about the battery dying prematurely.

Economic Value for buyers in India

ControlZ offers only iPhones and select top-tier Android brands. The company’s founder, Yug Bhatia, states that modern phones have extended life cycles, however, customers discontinue their use too early. ControlZ wants to encourage the extended use of a device. Repairing phones to stringent standard helps customers retain additional value from their phones.

This type of refurbishing service aids to some extent in combating the issue of e-waste. However, the company’s primary focus is economically benefitting the customer. The premium phone segment is being approached by customers valuing affordability over novelty. Renewed phones, offering a warranty and a new battery, have extended life cycles. This strategy is beneficial in promoting the used phones market in India.

FAQs

Q1: What warranty do ControlZ phones have?

A1: Every phone has an 18-month warranty against any technical problems.

Q2: Are ControlZ phones good quality?

A2: Yes, every phone renewed by the brand is guaranteed to have 100% battery lifespan.

Q3: Where do ControlZ phones get repaired?

A3: All devices are repaired at the company’s central office located in Gurgaon.

Q4: Are ControlZ phones refurbished?

A4: The brand reconstructs devices and replaces parts during a full rebuild to ensure they perform like new.

Q5: What is the average price of renewed phones?

A5: Most of these phones are priced at almost 50% of the price of brand new devices.