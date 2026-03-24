JUST CORSECA launches SPARKVOLT power banks with MagSafe and iWatch support

JUST CORSECA launched the SPARKVOLT series for power banks in India on 24th March 2026. Damson Technologies owns the JUST CORSECA brand, and the SPARKVOLT series was designed with every mobile accessory user in mind. This new lineup offers four different models, with an emphasis on fully wireless charging and built-in hardware to reduce cable mess. The complete line of series models starts with basic wireless models priced at Rs 1699 and goes up to Rs 2999 for the models with the highest capacities.

Key Takeways:

Each series model has power capacities of 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh.

The series models include powered MagSafe magnetic charging and dedicated compartments for iWatch charging.

Specific models within the series line include built-in Type-C and Lightning cables.

The models have charging speeds up to 45W, allowing for faster battery depletion recovery of powered phones and tablets.

The full series line of products is available through Amazon, Flipkart, and the brand’s official web portal.

Considerable Capacity with the JST524 Model

If you need considerable energy capacity, the JST524 model is the top option in the series. It has a 20,000mAh battery and offers 45W fast charging. It can quickly charge smartphones and tablets via dual USB ports. Additionally, the JST524 has a Type-C port, which can be used to charge the power bank, as well as charge other devices. There is a screen indicating the battery percentage, so you know when to plug it in. Safety features protect the product from overcharging and short circuits during high output periods.

Portable Wireless Charging with the JST530 Model

10,000mAh battery and 22.5W MagSafe technology are combined in the JST530 model. This empowers users to charge their compatible iPhones wirelessly. There is a fabric finish to prevent the phone from sliding, and a stand integrated into the design. This allows users to focus on watching videos or attending calls whilst the phone is charging. It’s designed to be spacious and slim enough to easily fit in a pocket. This model epitomises the fusion of aesthetic utility with simple portable power on a daily basis.

Support for Apple Watch and built-in cables

The JST532 and JST534 models focus on Apple ecosystem users’ charging simplification. Both have a 10,000mAh battery and built-in Type-C and Lightning cables, which means users don’t have to carry extra cables in their bag. These models also have a dedicated space for charging an Apple Watch. The JST534 model adds a hiding phone holder and a digital display for battery percentage. These models are highly suitable for charging all gadgets in one for travelers. Mr. Ritesh Goenka, Managing Director of Damson Technologies, said the SPARKVOLT series has designed for people with multiple gadgets used in multiple locations. He emphasized that the design helps in reducing the number of cables people have while also catering to wearable technology like watches.

Where to buy and Pricing

The SPARKVOLT series has different price ranges for all models. The JST524 is priced at Rs 2999 and the JST530 is priced at Rs 1699. For the cable-packed models, JST532 is priced at Rs 2099 and JST534 is priced at Rs 2199. Customers can purchase these from the JUST CORSECA website, Amazon, and Flipkart. They are also found in physical stores across the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Do the SPARKVOLT series allow iPhones charging?

A1: Yes, the models JST530 and JST534 have built-in Lightning cables and support MagSafe wireless charging.

Q2: Can I charge my Apple Watch using these power banks?

A2: Yes, the JST532 and JST534 models have a separate magnetic charger for the iWatch.

Q3: Which models in this series support fast charging?

A3: The JST534 model offers 22.5W fast charging, while the JST524 supports up to 45W fast charging.

Q4: Do these power banks have a battery indicator?

A4: Yes, the JST524, JST532, and JST534 models have a digital battery indicator.