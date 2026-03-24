News

OnePlus Nord 6 India launch set for April 7 with 9000mAh battery

Hardik
By Hardik Mitra
5 Min Read
OnePlus

OnePlus has confirmed that Nord 6 will be launching in India April 7. OnePlus claims to deliver maximum performance for both work and play, with the Nord 6 being the first to support 165 FPS gaming for BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile. Snapdraogn 8s Gen 4 and a 9000mAh battery accompanied this device.

Contents

Key Takeaways:

  • The official launch event starts on April 7 at 7 PM IST
  • It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 mobile processor
  • 9000mAh silicon-carbon battery for long battery life
  • 165Hz AMOLED display with 3600 nits peak brightness
  • Charging features such as 80W SUPERVOOC, plus bypass gaming charging

Performance and Chipset Details

The Nord 6 operates on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, which is why the Nord 6 is priced between the mid-range and the top-end devices. Qualcomm is the largest chip manufacturer for flagships. This Cryo CPU is built on a 4nm process with a Cortex-X5 core at 3.2GHz. For gaming, the chip has the Adreno 835 GPU, which is built on a 5nm process. The Nord 6 is also the first to breach 2.5 million points on AnTuTu with a score of 2,503,854. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro has an AnTuTu score of 1,440,382. AnTuTu is the most popular benchmarking site for mobile devices. The Nord 6 has a 25% edge over the competition for AI benchmarks. This data comes from AI-Benchmark.com.

Gaming and Display Features

The Nord 6 can run Free Fire MAX and Call of Duty at 165 FPS and has a Touch Reflex Chip that assists at 3200Hz touch responding. It helps the screen respond quickly as you move your fingers during gameplay. There is also a 6-axis gaming gyroscope that helps to improve accuracy in shooter games as well as a Spatial Audio Booster that allows you to pinpoint enemy locations more accurately.

The 1.5K AMOLED display has a 165Hz refresh rate. It is identical to the display on the OnePlus 15 which is OnePlus’s current flagship. It can reach a peak brightness of 1800 nits in direct sunlight and 3600 nits for some video content. It also has a feature called Aqua Touch 2.0 which allows accurate touch responses while you sweat and even when your fingers are wet. When using it at night, the display is 3840 Hz PWM to help reduce eye strain.

Battery and Fast Charging Details

The phone’s 9000mAh battery is the largest in the ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 segment in India. To fit the battery, OnePlus used silicon-carbon technology with 15% silicon content, in the layer form. A full charge can give 26.9 hours of YouTube videos or 16.6 hours of map navigation. With the 80W SUPERVOOC charger, the phone can charge in 70 minutes. Additionally, the phone supports bypass charging, which allows the phone to take power directly from the plug instead of the battery when playing games. This method helps with heat management and battery health. Other features include 27W wired reverse charging to charge other devices.

Connectivity and Colors

The Nord 6 smartphone will feature a G2 Wi-Fi chipset which will allow users better Wi-Fi signals even in crowded environments. Users can also take advantage of 5G Advanced and hyper-fast internet with Reliance Jio. The smartphone is available in three colors: Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, and Pitch Black.

FAQs

Q1: When is the OnePlus Nord 6 launch date in India?

A1: The launch is confirmed for 07 April 2026, 07:00 PM India Standard Time.

Q2: What is the battery capacity of the OnePlus Nord 6?

A2: The phone comes with a 9000mAh battery capacity.

Q3: Which processor does the Nord 6 use?

A3: It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.

Q4: How fast does the OnePlus Nord 6 charge?

A4: It supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging and is fully charged in 70 minutes.

JUST CORSECA launches SPARKVOLT power banks with MagSafe and iWatch support
Samsung Starts Payments Plan on Galaxy S26 Series in India
Dyson PencilWash wet and dry cleaner launches with newly designed 38mm handle
Honda expands two wheeler production capacity at Rajasthan plant
OnePlus launches Nord Buds 4 Pro with 55dB noise cancellation and 54 hour battery
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Hardik
ByHardik Mitra
Follow:
With 5 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown Tech Bharat's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.
Previous Article Samsung Starts Payments Plan on Galaxy S26 Series in India Samsung Starts Payments Plan on Galaxy S26 Series in India
Next Article JUST CORSECA launches SPARKVOLT power banks with MagSafe and iWatch support JUST CORSECA launches SPARKVOLT power banks with MagSafe and iWatch support
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

Realme P4 Lite 5G Review
Realme P4 Lite 5G Review: Big Battery and 5G at a Budget Price
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Review: Is the Upgrade Worth ₹1.4 Lakh?
Dell 14 Plus
Dell 14 Plus DB14255 Review: The New AI Performance King?
Infinix Note Edge 5G Review
Infinix Note Edge 5G Review: The Best Mid-Range Curved Display Phone in 2026?
realme P4 Lite Review
realme P4 Lite Review: The Best Budget Battery Phone in India Under ₹10,000?

Latest News

Xiaomi Pad 8 Sales Begin in India: What You Should Know
Xiaomi Pad 8 Sales Begin in India: What You Should Know
By Gauri
Cosplayers at Comic Con Gurugram
Gurugram Comic Con Debut Draws Over 22,000 Fans to Millennium City
By Hardik Mitra
BenQ Launches RD280UG Programming Monitor with 120Hz Refresh Rate in India
BenQ Launches RD280UG Programming Monitor with 120Hz Refresh Rate in India
By Swayam Malhotra
JBL Launches Grip Ultra Portable Speaker with AI Sound Boost in India
JBL Launches Grip Ultra Portable Speaker with AI Sound Boost in India
By Mahak Aggarwal
Spotify Introduces Taste Profile Tool for Better Music Recommendations
Spotify Introduces Taste Profile Tool for Better Music Recommendations
By Shweta Bansal
Apple iPhone 18 Pro price remains steady in latest market reports
Apple iPhone 18 Pro price remains steady in latest market reports
By Gauri

You Might also Like