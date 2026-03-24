OnePlus Nord 6 India launch set for April 7 with 9000mAh battery

OnePlus has confirmed that Nord 6 will be launching in India April 7. OnePlus claims to deliver maximum performance for both work and play, with the Nord 6 being the first to support 165 FPS gaming for BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile. Snapdraogn 8s Gen 4 and a 9000mAh battery accompanied this device.

Key Takeaways:

The official launch event starts on April 7 at 7 PM IST

It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 mobile processor

9000mAh silicon-carbon battery for long battery life

165Hz AMOLED display with 3600 nits peak brightness

Charging features such as 80W SUPERVOOC, plus bypass gaming charging

Performance and Chipset Details

The Nord 6 operates on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, which is why the Nord 6 is priced between the mid-range and the top-end devices. Qualcomm is the largest chip manufacturer for flagships. This Cryo CPU is built on a 4nm process with a Cortex-X5 core at 3.2GHz. For gaming, the chip has the Adreno 835 GPU, which is built on a 5nm process. The Nord 6 is also the first to breach 2.5 million points on AnTuTu with a score of 2,503,854. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro has an AnTuTu score of 1,440,382. AnTuTu is the most popular benchmarking site for mobile devices. The Nord 6 has a 25% edge over the competition for AI benchmarks. This data comes from AI-Benchmark.com.

Gaming and Display Features

The Nord 6 can run Free Fire MAX and Call of Duty at 165 FPS and has a Touch Reflex Chip that assists at 3200Hz touch responding. It helps the screen respond quickly as you move your fingers during gameplay. There is also a 6-axis gaming gyroscope that helps to improve accuracy in shooter games as well as a Spatial Audio Booster that allows you to pinpoint enemy locations more accurately.

The 1.5K AMOLED display has a 165Hz refresh rate. It is identical to the display on the OnePlus 15 which is OnePlus’s current flagship. It can reach a peak brightness of 1800 nits in direct sunlight and 3600 nits for some video content. It also has a feature called Aqua Touch 2.0 which allows accurate touch responses while you sweat and even when your fingers are wet. When using it at night, the display is 3840 Hz PWM to help reduce eye strain.

Battery and Fast Charging Details

The phone’s 9000mAh battery is the largest in the ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 segment in India. To fit the battery, OnePlus used silicon-carbon technology with 15% silicon content, in the layer form. A full charge can give 26.9 hours of YouTube videos or 16.6 hours of map navigation. With the 80W SUPERVOOC charger, the phone can charge in 70 minutes. Additionally, the phone supports bypass charging, which allows the phone to take power directly from the plug instead of the battery when playing games. This method helps with heat management and battery health. Other features include 27W wired reverse charging to charge other devices.

Connectivity and Colors

The Nord 6 smartphone will feature a G2 Wi-Fi chipset which will allow users better Wi-Fi signals even in crowded environments. Users can also take advantage of 5G Advanced and hyper-fast internet with Reliance Jio. The smartphone is available in three colors: Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, and Pitch Black.

FAQs

Q1: When is the OnePlus Nord 6 launch date in India?

A1: The launch is confirmed for 07 April 2026, 07:00 PM India Standard Time.

Q2: What is the battery capacity of the OnePlus Nord 6?

A2: The phone comes with a 9000mAh battery capacity.

Q3: Which processor does the Nord 6 use?

A3: It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.

Q4: How fast does the OnePlus Nord 6 charge?

A4: It supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging and is fully charged in 70 minutes.