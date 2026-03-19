Samsung Starts Payments Plan on Galaxy S26 Series in India

Samsung has started a Galaxy Forever Plan that allows Indian consumers to purchase its Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Plus devices. Consumers only have to pay 50 percent of the phone’s price and then 12 months of no cost installments. After the 12 months, the pesron can either give the phone back and no more charges, pay off the rest of the phone’s value to own it, or upgrade to the next model.

Key Takeaways:

Plan applies to Galaxy S26 Ultra devices (priced at INR 1,39,999) and Galaxy S26 Plus devices (priced at INR 1,19,999).

No cost EMI (12 months) plans available to pay 50 percent of the device.

Plan includes 12 months of Samsung Care+ for protection against liquid and accidental damage.

Plan includes a 12 month then return, keep, or upgrade policy after the 1st 12 months.

Purchase plans available at Samsung.com and more than 1,500 Samsung Store Experience Locations throughout India.

The Galaxy Forever plan benefits those who purchase expensive cell phones for the first time based on their willingness to purchase new phones every year. Samsung has made high-end phones easier to acquire with the help of their financial partners. Using Samsung Finance+, people with little to no credit history can purchase phones and complete the process without a lot of paperwork.

Users purchasing a Galaxy S26 Ultra on credit via Samsung.com and using a credit card will pay a monthly fee of INRs 6,583.21. This does not include the device installment, but it does include a program charge of INRs 749.92. For the Galaxy S26 Plus, the program charge plus the device installment comes to a total of INRs 5,749.88. This pricing model allows a larger number of salaried professionals and students to purchase the flagship series.

One of the most significant benefits of this deal is Samsung Care+, which is priced at INR 13,999. For the first 13 months, it covers accidental drops and water damage at no cost to the user. This coverage is designed to provide protection for the device’s value if a user decides to hand it back after a year to take advantage of the “no-questions-asked” return policy.

At the end of the first year, if you decide to keep the phone, the steps to doing so are very easy. Credit card holders have the option of converting the remaining 50% of the price to another 12 months EMIs at no cost. Users of Samsung Finance+ have the option of paying the balance in the 13th month to fully take ownership of the device. This type of flexibility allows users to decide to keep the phone as opposed to upgrading to the most recent devices when new models are launched.

Samsung has also targeted younger customers and the working population by making this plan available via its Corporate+ and Student+ online stores. Samsung’s efforts to reduce the barrier to entry for the S26 series is aimed at consolidating its competitive advantage in the Indian premium mobile phone market.

FAQ

Q1: Which phones can you take back as part of the Galaxy Forever program?

A1: The only phones eligible for this program currently are the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Galaxy S26 Plus.

Q2: What will happen if I have an accident and damage the phone this year?

A2: Samsung Care+ is part of the plan that covers you for accidents, and in the event of liquid damage. This is also the reason that even if you have an accident your 50% assured buy-back value is not lost.

Q3: Is this plan available at all mobile shops?

A3: No. You can get Galaxy Forever only from its official website or from one of 1,500+ authorized Samsung Experience Stores in India.

Q4: Is there an additional charge for this service?

A4: Yes, there is a monthly program fee of INR 749.92 that you pay in addition to your phone’s EMI for the first 12 months.