Dyson PencilWash wet and dry cleaner launches with newly designed 38mm handle

Dyson has launched the Dyson PencilWash, designed for easy and lightweight cleaning in tight spaces with wet and dry cleaning functionality. This latest model in the category has a 38mm handle and weighs 2.2kg, making it one of the most compact options available. The device unique roller system and floor wetting mechanism captures dry debris and wet spills and continuously hydrates the floor. As the global launch happens today, Dyson continues to confirm an Indian market launch at a later date.

Key Takeaways

Only 2.2kg and a thin handle of 38 mm

System is filterless, therefore, no bacteria and odor issues

300mL of fresh water is enough to cover a cleaning area of 100 sq m.

For furniture with a 15 cm height, cleaning is possible, as the device can be made to sit a flat as 170 degrees

30 minutes of battery operation with a battery swap option

Size and improvement of manoeuvrability

The PencilWash is designed for users who find traditional wet cleaners too bulky. At 2.2kg, it is easy to carry between rooms. The handle is remarkably thin at 38mm, which feels more like a standard broom than a motorized appliance. Since the weight in hand is only 380g, steering around chair legs, or corners is not a huge effort. Its ability to lie almost flat is a great benefit for Indian homes that have low wooden or metal furniture. It can clean under gaps as small as 15cm without losing suction or cleaning power.

Cleaning without a filter

With many wet and dry vacuums, there is a foam or HEPA filter which will over time, trap damp dust, leading to mold and odors. Dyson has removed the filter entirely in this model. Instead, PencilWash utilizes a different design for how it collects dirt. The dust is removed through a mechanical extraction process. A microfibre roller that has a high density of 64,000 microfibre filaments per square centimeter, is used to clean the floor. It is a roller scrubber. An 8-point hydration system drips clean water on to the roller, in which a scrub bar squeezes the dirty water into a separate 360mL tank. This is how the machine ensures that it does not leave dirty water on the floor as it is always pushing clean water.

Battery life and machine performance

Users are able to operate the machine on multiple types of hard flooring including tile and marble. There are also two hydration levels to customize the water usage of the machine. Under optimal conditions, the machine’s 300mL clean water tank should be able to clean up to 100m2 of flooring. The machine’s battery allows for 30 minutes of usage which is generally sufficient for a 2-bedroom apartment. For larger homes and bungalows, the machine’s battery can be swapped however, this requires the purchase of a separate battery. The machine takes roughly 3.5 hours to fully charge.

Technical specifications

Handle diameter: 38mm

Total mass: 2.2 kg

Clean tank: 300 mL

Dirty tank: 360 mL

Maximum flat reach: 170 degrees (15cm height).

Total run time: 30 minutes.

Total charging time: 210 minutes.

FAQ

Q1: Is Dyson PencilWash suitable for carpeted flooring?

A1: No. The PencilWash is designed to scrub water-based clean surfaces. This includes laminates, tiles, stone, and wood. As a result, it is unsuitable for use on carpeting and rugs.

Q2: How should I maintain the machine?

A2: You have to clean the 360mL dirty water tank and rinse the microfibre roller. Since there’s no filter to clog, it’s easier to maintain the machine. the design of the machine prevents the clogging and cleaning of sludge that other wet cleaning machines suffer from.

Q3: When will Dyson PencilWash come to India?

A3: Dyson PencilWash has been launched globally on February 19, 2026. While it has been confirmed that it will come to India, the date and price details will be available closer to when it actually opens in stores.

Q4: Will unapproved cleaning agents damage the machine?

A4: The PencilWash is designed to clean using water, and no other cleaning agents should be used as it can damage the internal hydration system and other unapproved detergents.