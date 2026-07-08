Noise Launches Subscription Free Screenless REP Band for Health Tracking in India

Noise entered the screenless wearables market today with the launch of the Noise REP Band. The health-focused wearable provides continuous biometric data and personalized health intelligence directly through the NoiseFit companion app without requiring a monthly subscription. Built specifically to handle the diverse skin tones and environmental conditions in India, the device tracks sleep, recovery, and daily movement without the distraction of a traditional smart screen. Pre-bookings for the device opened on July 8, 2026, across online retail platforms.

Key Takeaways

No Subscription Fees: Users get full access to advanced health metrics, sleep analysis, and AI-driven coaching from day one without hidden charges.

Users get full access to advanced health metrics, sleep analysis, and AI-driven coaching from day one without hidden charges. Calibrated for Indian Skin Tones: Optical sensors track accurately across Fitzpatrick skin types II through VI, preventing the signal drops common in global wearables.

Optical sensors track accurately across Fitzpatrick skin types II through VI, preventing the signal drops common in global wearables. Long Battery and Lightweight Build: The stainless steel device weighs 27 grams and delivers a 10-day battery life for uninterrupted day-and-night tracking.

The stainless steel device weighs 27 grams and delivers a 10-day battery life for uninterrupted day-and-night tracking. Introductory Price: The REP Band is available for pre-booking at a special price of INR 9,999.

Noise, an Indian connected lifestyle brand founded by Amit Khatri, designed the wearable to move away from notification-heavy smartwatches. The company built the hardware for continuous wear, using a sandblasted, dual-finish stainless steel body and a hypoallergenic dual-tone twill weave strap. The band is water-resistant up to 5 ATM, making it durable for heavy workouts and swimming.

To solve the tracking inaccuracies that affect global wearables used in India, Noise calibrated its optical architecture using local demographic data. The device features a circular multi-PD, multi-LED optical sensor that includes green, red, and infrared wavelengths. This setup isolates motion noise to keep data accurate during exercise. In running tests evaluated against a medical-grade Polar chest strap, the band demonstrated a minimal mean difference of -0.06 beats per minute.

Activity tracking relies on a 6-axis motion engine that combines an accelerometer and a gyroscope. Machine learning algorithms automatically detect activities like walking, running, cycling, elliptical training, and rowing without manual user input. At night, the sensors track sleep stages, heart rate variability, and respiratory rates. An integrated AI coaching engine processes this data every 24 hours to generate simple health highlights and recovery scores on the companion app.

The Noise REP Band comes in four colors: Vivid Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Black, and Sand Beige. Pre-bookings are live on the official gonoise website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

FAQs

Q1. What is the price of the Noise REP Band in India?

A1. The special introductory price for customers who pre-book the device is INR 9,999.

Q2. Does the Noise REP Band require a monthly subscription?

A2. No, all features, including daily recovery scores, advanced sleep analysis, and AI coaching highlights, are completely free from day one with no paid paywalls.

Q3. How long does the battery last on a single charge?

A3. The device offers a battery life of up to 10 days, allowing for continuous data collection without frequent charging.

Q4. Can the wearable accurately track individuals with darker skin tones?

A4. Yes, the optical sensors are specifically calibrated for Fitzpatrick skin types II through VI to maintain stable signal penetration across diverse Indian skin tones.

Q5. What workouts can the device detect automatically?

A5. The built-in motion engine automatically identifies walking, running, cycling, elliptical exercises, and rowing for both indoor and outdoor settings.