Samsung CEO TM Roh outlines plans for thinner foldables with agentic AI ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung Electronics President and CEO TM Roh announced today that the company will reveal mobile devices with slimmer designs and advanced personal artificial intelligence at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. In an editorial published ahead of the launch, Roh explained how the intersection of unique hardware form factors and adaptive software will define the next phase of consumer technology. He emphasized that as digital assistants become capable of handling complex tasks, hardware flexibility becomes essential to expand user capabilities.

Key Takeaways

Samsung will introduce thinner, lighter, and more durable foldable form factors at Galaxy Unpacked.

Mobile AI is transitioning into an agentic stage, meaning it takes action on behalf of users while leaving final decisions to humans.

The company relies on its Knox security system to protect personal data locally on devices and secure connections between linked products.

Samsung maintains an open ecosystem policy to accelerate the deployment of user-focused software features.

The mobile industry is moving away from basic automated responses toward agentic technology. This means software will actively execute tasks for the user instead of just providing information. To achieve this effectively, the software must learn individual user habits and preferences. Roh stated that the best digital experiences will originate from devices that stay closest to the user and understand their daily routines.

Samsung relies on its established ecosystem, which includes smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, televisions, and home appliances, to gather contextual insights and deploy cohesive features. The strategy focuses on hardware versatility, using screens that fold into a compact size or open up into a larger workspace to give users more room to interact with multi-tasking features.

Data privacy serves as a core requirement for these personalized features. Because the system requires highly personal information to assist users, Samsung processes and stores sensitive data directly on the physical hardware rather than sending it to external cloud servers. The Samsung Knox security platform protects individual devices and encrypts data transfers between connected products in the home ecosystem.

Rather than focusing solely on raw processing power, the company aims to deliver reliable user experiences built on collaboration. Samsung uses an open model that allows external partners to build new applications and features on top of its hardware foundation. The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will serve as the launchpad for these hardware and software systems.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is agentic AI in Samsung devices?

A1. Agentic AI refers to software that can actively perform actions and execute tasks on behalf of a user, rather than just answering questions, while still leaving the final decision to the human user.

Q2. How does Samsung plan to protect personal data with these new features?

A2. Samsung keeps the most personal data directly on the device itself. It uses the Samsung Knox security system to protect individual products and secure the data flowing between connected devices.

Q3. What changes are coming to the new Samsung foldable phones?

A3. Samsung is making its upcoming foldable devices thinner, lighter, and stronger to provide a more practical and immersive large-screen experience.