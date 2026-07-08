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Samsung Announces Galaxy Unpacked Event in London for July 22

Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22, 2026, to introduce its latest foldable devices and new mobile artificial intelligence features.

By Mahak Aggarwal
3 Min Read
Samsung Announces Galaxy Unpacked Event in London for July 22

Samsung Electronics will host its next major global event, Galaxy Unpacked, in London on July 22, 2026. The South Korean technology giant plans to introduce the next generation of its foldable smartphone lineup during the presentation. According to the company, the upcoming mobile devices will focus heavily on adaptive user experiences and integrated artificial intelligence functions designed for daily use. Indian consumers can watch the entire event live via digital broadcasts starting in the evening.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Event Date: July 22, 2026.
  • Location: London, United Kingdom.
  • Indian Broadcast Time: 6:30 p.m. IST.
  • Core Focus: Next-generation foldable devices and new mobile artificial intelligence applications.
  • Streaming Platforms: Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom India, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

Samsung established the modern foldable smartphone category with its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series. These devices utilize flexible display technology that allows a large-screen tablet format or a compact clamshell design to fold in half. The upcoming July launch aims to build upon this hardware by adding smarter software capabilities.

Market analysts expect Samsung to detail how hardware improvements and localized artificial intelligence will interact on these unique screen layouts. For the Indian market, where premium smartphone adoption grows steadily each year, Samsung remains a dominant premium brand. By broadcasting the event directly on its dedicated Indian newsroom channel, the company highlights the importance of its Indian consumer base. Interested buyers can already register on the official website to receive early updates and specific purchase benefits.

FAQ

Q1. What is the date and time for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 event in India?

A1. The event takes place on July 22, 2026, and the live stream begins for viewers in India at 6:30 p.m. IST.

Q2. Where can I watch the live stream of the launch event?

A2. You can watch the live broadcast online through Samsung.com, the official Samsung Newsroom India website, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

Q3. What products will Samsung introduce at this London event?

A3. Samsung will reveal the newest additions to its Galaxy portfolio, focusing specifically on the next generation of foldable smartphones and mobile artificial intelligence features.

Q4. How can Indian customers get updates or benefits before the launch?

A4. Customers can sign up on the registration page at samsung.com/unpacked to receive exclusive benefits, trailers, and official product updates ahead of the event.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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