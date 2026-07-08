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Tech4Billion Media Launches AI Powered Calorie Tracker Buddy App

Tech4Billion Media launches Calorie Tracker Buddy, an AI wellness app with meal scanning, habit tools, and 24x7 expert access.

By Aditi Sharma
5 Min Read
Tech4Billion Media Launches AI Powered Calorie Tracker Buddy App(1)

Bengaluru-based technology firm Tech4Billion Media Private Limited, the parent company of short-video platform Chingari, announced the launch of its new health application, Calorie Tracker Buddy, on July 8, 2026. The application uses artificial intelligence to help users build healthy daily habits through meal scanning, automated food logging, and personalized health guidance. The company has already brought over 10,000 fitness experts and wellness enthusiasts onto the platform to provide continuous support to its users.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Tech4Billion Media launched Calorie Tracker Buddy, a new health and wellness tracking application available on Android and iOS.
  • The application incorporates artificial intelligence tools like an AI Meal Scanner alongside live support from wellness professionals.
  • Over 10,000 fitness experts, nutritionists, and coaches from across India are already registered on the platform.
  • The app aims to solve the consistency problem by using an interactive virtual companion that adapts to user habits.
  • Parent firm Tech4Billion Media expects 50 crore INR in revenue for the 2026 fiscal year across its various platforms.

App Features and Expert Access

The platform focuses on combining automatic digital tools with human expertise. Users get 24×7 access to verified fitness trainers, certified nutritionists, dietitians, strength coaches, and wellness experts located throughout India. This live connectivity helps individuals get reliable advice instead of relying on unverified internet trends.

The application contains several internal tools to help people log their daily routines. The built-in AI Meal Scanner lets users take photos of their food to quickly estimate nutritional values and calorie counts. Users can also track their daily workouts, physical tasks, and water intake using smart reminders tailored to their schedules.

An interactive Virtual Buddy companion functions within the application. This companion changes and grows alongside the user to provide ongoing motivation as they stick to their health goals. Users can also share their daily streaks and milestones with a built-in community feature.

Sumit Ghosh, CEO of Tech4Billion Media, stated that traditional tracking systems often confuse people by focusing only on mathematical data. He mentioned that the new platform brings real coaches directly to user devices to make healthy routines easier to maintain over time.

Corporate Growth and Availability

Tech4Billion Media operates vertical digital marketplaces out of Bengaluru. The company currently serves more than 180 million users through its existing digital services, which include Chingari and AstroLive. For the 2026 fiscal year, the firm projects a total revenue of 50 crore INR.

The launch of Calorie Tracker Buddy expands the firm’s portfolio directly into the growing digital health sector. The platform is built on the idea that long-term physical health relies on building consistent daily habits rather than demanding instant perfection. Users can download Calorie Tracker Buddy immediately on both Google Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iOS devices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Calorie Tracker Buddy?

A1. It is an artificial intelligence-based mobile wellness application developed by Tech4Billion Media that offers meal scanning, fitness tracking, and professional health coaching.

Q2. How does the AI Meal Scanner work?

A2. Users scan pictures of their meals through the application, and the built-in system automatically estimates the total calories and nutritional breakdown of the food.

Q3. Can users talk to real fitness coaches on the app?

A3. Yes, the platform provides 24×7 access to live Indian fitness trainers, certified nutritionists, dietitians, and strength coaches.

Q4. Which platforms support the application?

A4. The application is available for download on both Android and iOS devices.

Q5. Who owns Calorie Tracker Buddy?

A5. It is owned and operated by Tech4Billion Media Private Limited, which is also the parent company of Chingari and AstroLive.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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