Sony Announces Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition Coming to PS5 on October 1

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions announced that Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition will release for PlayStation 5 on October 1, 2026. The launch coincides with the first anniversary of the open-world action-adventure title set in feudal Japan. Priced at $69.99 for new buyers, the bundle includes the original campaign, the Legends online multiplayer mode, a story expansion, and a single-player roguelike mode. Gamers who already own the original PS5 title can purchase an upgrade pass for $14.99.

Key Takeaways

Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition arrives on October 1, 2026, for PS5 at $69.99.

Current owners of the base game can upgrade for $14.99.

The package includes a story expansion titled Echoes of Sekigahara and a survival mode named Most Wanted.

All existing game owners receive free quality of life updates and a new photo mode feature.

New Story Expansion and Gameplay Modes

The main attraction of the release is the narrative expansion called Echoes of Sekigahara. The story splits between present-day events in Ezo and historical flashbacks to the Battle of Sekigahara. Players control the protagonist Atsu as she meets Nagato, a figure from her past. The expansion adds an unexplored valley territory, fresh enemy types, heavy weapons, armor sets, and gear dyes.

Sucker Punch Productions also introduced a combat mode called Most Wanted. Described by the studio as a roguelike survival experience, players accept bounties and battle waves of enemies to gain combat perks during each run. The mode grants access to extra playable characters with distinct weapon skill sets, including Oyuki wielding a kusarigama and Nagato using a yari spear.

Sony confirmed that physical disc copies and digital downloads will both arrive on store shelves on October 1. Players who pre-order the Complete Edition receive the Sakai armor set as a bonus in-game item.

For existing players who choose not to buy the paid expansion, Sucker Punch is issuing a free software patch on the same day. The patch adds a high-contrast display mode for accessibility, a screensaver feature called Beauty of Yōtei, and expanded options within the photo mode tool.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the release date for Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition?

A1. The game releases on October 1, 2026, for the PlayStation 5 console.

Q2. How much does Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition cost?

A2. The full game costs $69.99 for new buyers. Existing base game owners can purchase the upgrade for $14.99.

Q3. What new content comes in the Complete Edition?

A3. It contains the Echoes of Sekigahara story expansion, the Most Wanted roguelike survival mode, original Digital Deluxe cosmetics, and the Legends co-op mode.

Q4. Do existing players get any free updates?

A4. Yes, current game owners receive a free patch on October 1 featuring updated photo controls, a screensaver mode, and new accessibility settings.