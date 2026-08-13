Google Launches Pixel Tag Finder to Help You Track Everyday Items

Google introduced its first dedicated Bluetooth tracker, the Pixel Tag, alongside the Pixel 11 smartphone lineup. The compact tracking accessory integrates with Google Find Hub network, leveraging over one billion active Android devices globally to help users locate lost keys, wallets, and bags. Designed to compete with similar tracking devices like Apple AirTag, the Pixel Tag incorporates Ultra-Wideband technology and Bluetooth Channel Sounding for distance and directional tracking. In India, the Google Pixel Tag costs Rs 3,799 for a single unit and Rs 12,900 for a four-pack, with sales starting in November 2026 through the Google Store in a single Fog color option.

Key Takeaways

Google Pixel Tag features a durable stainless steel, pill-shaped design with IP67 water and dust resistance.

The device uses Google Find Hub network, Ultra-Wideband, and Bluetooth Channel Sounding for precision tracking.

A built-in physical button allows users to ring their paired phone in reverse, even on silent mode.

It uses a standard user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery lasting up to one year.

Pricing in India starts at Rs 3,799 for a 1-pack and Rs 12,900 for a 4-pack, available from November 2026.

Features and Precision Tracking Hardware

The Google Pixel Tag measures 1.8 inches tall, 1.1 inches wide, and 0.2 inches thick. Built from stainless steel, the device carries an IP67 rating, making it resistant to dust ingress and water submersion up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

Pairing requires an Android device running Android 9 or newer. Users remove the battery tab and place the tag near an Android phone to initiate setup via Fast Pair. Once paired, items can be managed inside the Find Hub app, where users can name tags, view last-known map locations, and share access with up to 10 people.

Precision finding relies on Ultra-Wideband connectivity and Bluetooth Channel Sounding on compatible Android devices. The Find Hub application provides visual distance and directional indicators on screen. For auditory cues, the Pixel Tag contains an internal speaker that emits a chime.

Ecosystem Integration and Safety Features

Google integrated the Pixel Tag across its hardware portfolio. Users can issue voice commands to Gemini through Pixel Buds to ring a missing tag or locate misplaced items using the Find Hub app on a Pixel Watch. If a paired Pixel phone goes missing, pressing the physical button on the Pixel Tag triggers an audible chime on the phone.

When an item is out of immediate Bluetooth range, the crowdsourced Find Hub network assists by receiving encrypted location signals from nearby Android devices. Left Behind alerts notify users when they walk away from tracked items. For safety, the system automatically detects unknown tags moving with a user and sends traveling notifications to prevent unauthorized tracking.

The device relies on a standard CR2032 coin cell battery, offering up to 12 months of usage before requiring replacement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the Google Pixel Tag in India?

A1. The single pack of Google Pixel Tag is priced at Rs 3,799, while the 4-pack costs Rs 12,900.

Q2. Which Android devices are compatible with the Pixel Tag?

A2. The Pixel Tag works with any Android device running Android 9 or newer. Precision finding features require an Android device with Ultra-Wideband hardware support and Bluetooth 6.0.

Q3. How do you replace the battery in the Google Pixel Tag?

A3. The Pixel Tag uses a standard CR2032 coin cell battery, which users can easily replace by opening the back compartment.

Q4. Can the Google Pixel Tag help find a lost phone?

A4. Yes, pressing the physical button on the Pixel Tag will make the paired smartphone ring, even if the phone is set to silent mode.