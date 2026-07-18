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Samsung Launches Music Studio Speakers Series in India

Samsung introduces Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7 Wi-Fi speakers in India starting at INR 27,900, featuring smart connectivity and advanced audio tech.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Samsung Launches Music Studio Speakers Series in India

Samsung India launched its new Music Studio Series Wi-Fi speakers on July 16, 2026, targeting Indian homes with a blend of premium audio performance and home decor aesthetics. The new lineup includes the Music Studio 5 (LS50H) and the Music Studio 7 (LS70H), both developed in collaboration with known designer Erwan Bouroullec. Available immediately across major e-commerce websites, offline retail stores, and Samsung official online store, the premium speaker lineup starts at a price of INR 27,900.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The lineup comprises two models, the Music Studio 5 and the Music Studio 7.
  • Prices for the new Wi-Fi speaker range start from INR 27,900 in India.
  • Features include SmartThings app integration, AI Dynamic Bass Control, and advanced Q-Symphony connectivity.
  • The premium design comes from designer Erwan Bouroullec, utilizing an iconic dot pattern.

Samsung Launches Music Studio Speakers Series

Samsung India, a major subsidiary of South Korean electronics multinational Samsung Electronics, aims to strengthen its consumer audio portfolio through this launch. The hardware integrates into the existing Samsung ecosystem, allowing direct pairing with the company’s televisions and soundbars.

The premium model in the lineup, the Music Studio 7, relies on a 3.1.1-channel configuration. It builds in left, front, right, and top-firing speakers to bounce audio off ceilings and walls, generating a three-dimensional spatial sound field. To keep the output clean, Samsung includes its Audio Lab Pattern Control Technology to lower signal overlap. The device also gets AI Dynamic Bass Control to provide low-end frequencies without causing audio distortion.

The smaller Music Studio 5 uses a compact, gallery-style look intended to fit smaller rooms or shelves. Tuned by the specialized Samsung Audio Lab, the hardware carries a single woofer alongside dual tweeters. A built-in physical waveguide helps distribute mid and high frequencies evenly across the room. Like the larger model, it keeps the AI Dynamic Bass Control feature. For wireless playback, the speaker supports high-quality audio streaming via the proprietary Samsung Seamless Codec over Bluetooth, alongside standard Wi-Fi casting and direct voice control options.

Both models run on the Samsung SmartThings application platform. Users can adjust equalizer settings, set up multi-room playback groups, and stream directly from online music services. The updated version of Q-Symphony tech lets users connect up to five separate compatible Samsung sound devices to a single Samsung television simultaneously, distributing audio channels intelligently to match the TV screen actions.

FAQ

Q1. What is the starting price of the Samsung Music Studio speaker range in India?

A1. The Samsung Music Studio speaker series starts at a price of INR 27,900 in the Indian market.

Q2. What audio channels does the Music Studio 7 speaker use?

A2. The Music Studio 7 features a 3.1.1-channel spatial audio setup utilizing left, front, right, and top-firing hardware drivers.

Q3. How many audio devices can connect simultaneously using Samsung Q-Symphony?

A3. The updated Q-Symphony system allows consumers to pair up to five distinct Samsung audio devices to a compatible Samsung television at the same time.

Q4. Who designed the look of the new Samsung Wi-Fi speakers?

A4. Renowned industrial designer Erwan Bouroullec designed the appearance of the speaker range, implementing a distinct dot design.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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