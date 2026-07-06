Intex Launches Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machines in India

Homegrown consumer electronics brand Intex Technologies expanded its home appliance portfolio on July 2 with the launch of a new lineup of fully automatic top load washing machines. The new series introduces four models featuring metal and plastic body options across multiple capacities, building on the company’s existing range of semi-automatic washing machines sold in the Indian market.

Key Takeaways

Intex introduced four fully automatic top load washing machine models with varying capacities.

The metal body models include the 8 kg FA80MGGL and 10 kg FA10MBGL variants.

The plastic body models comprise the 8 kg FA80PBGL and 9 kg FA90PGGL variants.

All models feature Fuzzy Logic technology, 10 wash programs, and a spin speed of 700 RPM.

The company provides an 11-year warranty on the wash motor alongside safety cut-off mechanisms.

The new appliance line offers configurations designed for Indian households. The metal body selection features the FA80MGGL model in grey with an 8 kg capacity and the FA10MBGL model in black with a 10 kg capacity. For homes preferring plastic bodies, Intex offers the 8 kg FA80PBGL model in black and the 9 kg FA90PGGL model in grey. These configurations let users select appliances that match their family size and space constraints.

Intex built the appliances to simplify daily chores through automated systems. The series features 10 distinct wash programs, including Quick Wash, Strong Wash, Soak Wash, Air Dry, Spin Only, and Clean Bucket. Users can manage different clothing materials by using these preset choices. The appliances run on Fuzzy Logic technology, which measures the exact laundry weight to set appropriate water levels and wash cycles automatically.

Keshav Bansal, Director of Intex Technologies, stated that laundry remains a daily ritual in Indian households requiring a lot of time, water, and labor. He stated that washing requirements differ based on weekly load quantities, fragile textiles, changing water availability, and extended operational periods. Bansal added that the design addresses these real-world conditions, pointing out that regional buyers place priority on overall value and durability.

The machines operate with a one-touch panel to ease daily usage. A stainless steel inner drum protects garments from fiber wear, while a built-in Magic Filter collects loose lint and residue during cycles. The machines achieve a spin speed of 700 RPM, working with the integrated Air Dry system to lower moisture levels before users take clothing out. Additional features include a child lock, an LED display dashboard, a delay wash function, and an automatic imbalance correction system. The metal variants feature a finish designed to resist rust, while all versions use a hydraulic toughened glass lid for durability.

To protect the motor from damage during extended usage, Intex included Thermal Overload Protection technology across all models. This mechanism automatically stops operations if the motor temperature reaches 135 degrees Celsius. The brand offers an 11-year warranty coverage on the wash motor to support consumer reliability concerns in urban and semi-urban markets, helping homes run smoothly with low water consumption.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What models are available in the new Intex fully automatic washing machine range?

A1. The range contains four models: the metal body FA80MGGL (8 kg, Grey) and FA10MBGL (10 kg, Black), and the plastic body FA80PBGL (8 kg, Black) and FA90PGGL (9 kg, Grey).

Q2. How long is the motor warranty for these new Intex washing machines?

A2. Intex provides an 11-year warranty specifically on the wash motor for all models in this fully automatic lineup.

Q3. What safety feature prevents the wash motor from overheating?

A3. The machines use Thermal Overload Protection technology, which cuts off power automatically if the wash motor temperature rises above 135 degrees Celsius.

Q4. What is the spin speed of these new top load models?

A4. The washing machines run at a spin speed of 700 RPM, which works together with Air Dry technology to lower moisture retention in clothes.

Q5. How does the Fuzzy Logic feature work in these appliances?

A5. The Fuzzy Logic system automatically measures the weight of the laundry loaded into the machine to optimize water levels and wash parameters for that specific cycle.