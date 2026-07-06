News

ASUS brings ExpertBook Ultra and P series business laptops to Flipkart GOAT Sale with major discounts

ASUS offers huge discounts on ExpertBook Ultra and P series laptops during Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026. Get elite performance and unique service packages.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
ASUS brings ExpertBook Ultra and P series business laptops to Flipkart GOAT Sale with major discounts

ASUS India announced its participation in Flipkart’s GOAT Sale, introducing special pricing and bundled benefits across 42 variations of its enterprise-focused laptop lineup. The promotion features the top-tier ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, a Copilot+ PC crafted for corporate executives, alongside the versatile ASUS ExpertBook P Series designed for small businesses and modern professionals. Buyers can access device pricing starting at ₹45,990, alongside specialized corporate financial perks and multi-year hardware security coverage.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Diverse Product Options: The sale encompasses 42 unique configurations across the premium Ultra and mainstream P series lines.
  • Aggressive Entry Pricing: Base prices for professional enterprise hardware drop to ₹45,990, yielding direct consumer hardware markdowns as high as 28.57%.
  • Executive Service Tier: The flagship ExpertBook Ultra includes an elite 5+5+5 package featuring five years of hardware warranty, battery support, and accidental coverage.
  • Flexible Purchase Paths: Eligible buyers receive up to ₹20,000 in immediate banking discounts, 24-month zero-cost EMI plans, and matching trade-in valuation caps.

ASUS brings ExpertBook Ultra and P series business laptops

Flagship Performance and Protection Features

The flagship ASUS ExpertBook Ultra leverages Intel Core Ultra Series 3 silicon, integrating an NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS and up to 180 platform TOPS to manage offline artificial intelligence workflows. Constructed from an aerospace-grade AZ31B magnesium-aluminum alloy, the laptop maintains a thin 10.9 mm side profile while keeping total hardware mass at 0.99 kg. The device utilizes a high-bandwidth PCIe Gen 5 solid-state drive with operational speeds scaling to 14,090 MB/s, supported by up to 64GB of LPDDR5X system memory running at 9600 MT/s. Visual output relies on a 14-inch 3K Tandem OLED touch panel capable of emitting 1400 nits of peak high-dynamic-range brightness. Enterprise defense features include NIST SP 800-193 firmware compliance, Microsoft Pluton components, and physical chassis intrusion sensors.

Versatile Options for Growing Enterprises

The mid-tier ASUS ExpertBook P Series spans P1, P3, and P5 product families available in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes, using either composite polymers or singular metal unibody designs. Powered by up to Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, these machines provide long-term adaptability via dual SO-DIMM paths that accept up to 96GB of DDR5 system RAM. The systems prioritize everyday structural longevity, meeting full MIL-STD-810H environmental stress assessments while incorporating keyboards engineered to withstand 78cc liquid spills. For legacy office deployments, the devices retain standard RJ45 gigabit networking jacks alongside modern Wi-Fi 7 wireless modules.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What specific benefits are included with the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra service package?

A1. The premium machine receives a limited-period 5+5+5 plan containing five years of structural warranty coverage, five years of battery replacement support, and five years of accidental damage protection.

Q2. What is the entry-level cost for a professional laptop during this event?

A2. The campaign offers entry-level corporate configurations starting at ₹45,990, with aggregate value markdowns reaching up to ₹34,000 depending on the selected SKU.

Q3. Can these business devices be charged using non-standard mobile power banks?

A3. Yes, both the Ultra and P series models support broad-voltage Type-C power intake ranging from 5V to 24V, allowing compatibility with standard travel battery packs and aircraft passenger ports.

Intex Launches Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machines in India
Infinix India hosts flagship Day Zero event to showcase smartphones and youth culture
UltraProlink Launches Sonic Pro UM1214 Wireless Microphone System in India
realme Launches Special Discounts on P4 Smartphone Series for Flipkart GOAT Sale
ASUS launches Vivobook 15 with Intel Core 5 Series 3 processor in India
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article Infinix India hosts flagship Day Zero event to showcase smartphones and youth culture Infinix India hosts flagship Day Zero event to showcase smartphones and youth culture
Next Article Intex Launches Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machines in India(1) Intex Launches Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machines in India
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?

Latest News

boAt Launches Stone 900 Portable Speaker in India
boAt Launches Stone 900 Portable Speaker in India
By Shweta Bansal
OPPO launches Enco Air5 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation in India
OPPO launches Enco Air5 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation in India
By Aditi Sharma
OnePlus Launches N6 Smartphone in India
OnePlus Launches N6 Smartphone in India With Himesh Reshammiya Campaign
By Mahak Aggarwal
Garmin launches Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 smartwatches in India(1)
Garmin launches Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 smartwatches in India
By Gauri
Achilles Launches Risk Screening to Expose Hidden Supply Chain Dangers
Achilles Launches Risk Screening to Expose Hidden Supply Chain Dangers
By Lakshmi Narayanan
LG Electronics Launches New XBOOM Audio Lineup in India Co-Created with will.i.am
LG Electronics Launches New XBOOM Audio Lineup in India Co-Created with will.i.am
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like