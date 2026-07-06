ASUS brings ExpertBook Ultra and P series business laptops to Flipkart GOAT Sale with major discounts

ASUS India announced its participation in Flipkart’s GOAT Sale, introducing special pricing and bundled benefits across 42 variations of its enterprise-focused laptop lineup. The promotion features the top-tier ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, a Copilot+ PC crafted for corporate executives, alongside the versatile ASUS ExpertBook P Series designed for small businesses and modern professionals. Buyers can access device pricing starting at ₹45,990, alongside specialized corporate financial perks and multi-year hardware security coverage.

Key Takeaways

Diverse Product Options: The sale encompasses 42 unique configurations across the premium Ultra and mainstream P series lines.

The sale encompasses 42 unique configurations across the premium Ultra and mainstream P series lines. Aggressive Entry Pricing: Base prices for professional enterprise hardware drop to ₹45,990, yielding direct consumer hardware markdowns as high as 28.57%.

Base prices for professional enterprise hardware drop to ₹45,990, yielding direct consumer hardware markdowns as high as 28.57%. Executive Service Tier: The flagship ExpertBook Ultra includes an elite 5+5+5 package featuring five years of hardware warranty, battery support, and accidental coverage.

The flagship ExpertBook Ultra includes an elite 5+5+5 package featuring five years of hardware warranty, battery support, and accidental coverage. Flexible Purchase Paths: Eligible buyers receive up to ₹20,000 in immediate banking discounts, 24-month zero-cost EMI plans, and matching trade-in valuation caps.

Flagship Performance and Protection Features

The flagship ASUS ExpertBook Ultra leverages Intel Core Ultra Series 3 silicon, integrating an NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS and up to 180 platform TOPS to manage offline artificial intelligence workflows. Constructed from an aerospace-grade AZ31B magnesium-aluminum alloy, the laptop maintains a thin 10.9 mm side profile while keeping total hardware mass at 0.99 kg. The device utilizes a high-bandwidth PCIe Gen 5 solid-state drive with operational speeds scaling to 14,090 MB/s, supported by up to 64GB of LPDDR5X system memory running at 9600 MT/s. Visual output relies on a 14-inch 3K Tandem OLED touch panel capable of emitting 1400 nits of peak high-dynamic-range brightness. Enterprise defense features include NIST SP 800-193 firmware compliance, Microsoft Pluton components, and physical chassis intrusion sensors.

Versatile Options for Growing Enterprises

The mid-tier ASUS ExpertBook P Series spans P1, P3, and P5 product families available in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes, using either composite polymers or singular metal unibody designs. Powered by up to Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, these machines provide long-term adaptability via dual SO-DIMM paths that accept up to 96GB of DDR5 system RAM. The systems prioritize everyday structural longevity, meeting full MIL-STD-810H environmental stress assessments while incorporating keyboards engineered to withstand 78cc liquid spills. For legacy office deployments, the devices retain standard RJ45 gigabit networking jacks alongside modern Wi-Fi 7 wireless modules.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What specific benefits are included with the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra service package?

A1. The premium machine receives a limited-period 5+5+5 plan containing five years of structural warranty coverage, five years of battery replacement support, and five years of accidental damage protection.

Q2. What is the entry-level cost for a professional laptop during this event?

A2. The campaign offers entry-level corporate configurations starting at ₹45,990, with aggregate value markdowns reaching up to ₹34,000 depending on the selected SKU.

Q3. Can these business devices be charged using non-standard mobile power banks?

A3. Yes, both the Ultra and P series models support broad-voltage Type-C power intake ranging from 5V to 24V, allowing compatibility with standard travel battery packs and aircraft passenger ports.