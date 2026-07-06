News

Infinix India hosts flagship Day Zero event to showcase smartphones and youth culture

Infinix India debuts its invite-only Day Zero event in New Delhi, showcasing the NOTE 60 Pro, NOTE EDGE, and special editions alongside live Desi hip-hop music.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Infinix India hosts flagship Day Zero event to showcase smartphones and youth culture

Infinix India today hosted its first Day Zero event, an exclusive gathering that combined smartphone technology with gaming and Desi hip-hop music. The invite-only experiential event highlighted the company’s “JoyTech” philosophy by bringing together creators, media, tech influencers, and business partners. Infinix used the platform to display its latest devices, including the recently launched NOTE series and special design editions, while giving attendees a look at upcoming products.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Infinix India introduced Day Zero as its signature invite-only experiential event.
  • The showcase featured the Infinix NOTE EDGE, NOTE 60 Pro, and the SMART 20 smartphones.
  • Co-branded variants including the NOTE EDGE JBL Edition and NOTE 60 Pro designed by Pininfarina were on display.
  • Popular hip-hop artists Karma, Naam Sujal, and SickLot performed live at the venue.
  • The event included interactive gaming zones and demonstrations of new artificial intelligence features.

Infinix India hosts flagship Day Zero event

The event served as an extension of the recent rollout of the Infinix NOTE lineup. By gathering different parts of the tech community, the brand aims to establish closer relationships with its consumer base in the Indian market. Attendees tested the devices firsthand in dedicated experience zones designed to simulate real-world usage.

The product lineup highlighted several distinct versions of their core devices. Beyond the standard Infinix NOTE 60 Pro and NOTE EDGE, the company showcased localized collaborations like the NOTE EDGE JBL Edition, which focuses on audio tuning. The brand also displayed the Infinix NOTE 60 Pro designed by Pininfarina, a variant created with the famous Italian design house to appeal to style-conscious buyers. For the budget-conscious segment, the entry-level Infinix SMART 20 was present.

To connect with younger consumers, the venue featured entertainment areas alongside the phone displays. Guests participated in arcade challenges and bowling, which the company utilized to demonstrate the gaming capabilities of its hardware. Separate stations hosted AI demonstrations, showing how the brand plans to implement machine learning tools into everyday software tasks.

Live music formed a major part of the evening. Desi hip-hop artists Karma, Naam Sujal, and SickLot took the stage for live sets and an energetic rap cypher.

Miraj Gupta, Head of Marketing at Infinix India, stated that the event represents a way for the company to co-create its future plans alongside its fans, buyers, and media partners. He noted that the brand intends to focus on delivering immersive and accessible experiences tailored for younger users in India as they expand their product catalog.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Infinix Day Zero?

A1. Day Zero is an invite-only flagship event organized by Infinix India that blends product showcases with youth culture, gaming, and live music performances.

Q2. Which smartphones did Infinix display at the event?

A2. Infinix showcased the NOTE EDGE, NOTE 60 Pro, SMART 20, NOTE EDGE JBL Edition, and the NOTE 60 Pro designed by Pininfarina.

Q3. Who performed at the Infinix Day Zero event?

A3. Desi hip-hop artists Karma, Naam Sujal, and SickLot performed live sets and participated in a rap cypher.

Q4. What kind of interactive activities were available at the venue?

A4. The venue included dedicated product experience zones, AI feature demonstrations, bowling, and arcade gaming challenges.

Intex Launches Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machines in India
ASUS brings ExpertBook Ultra and P series business laptops to Flipkart GOAT Sale with major discounts
UltraProlink Launches Sonic Pro UM1214 Wireless Microphone System in India
realme Launches Special Discounts on P4 Smartphone Series for Flipkart GOAT Sale
ASUS launches Vivobook 15 with Intel Core 5 Series 3 processor in India
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByShweta Bansal
Follow:
An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
Previous Article UltraProlink Launches Sonic Pro UM1214 Wireless Microphone System in India UltraProlink Launches Sonic Pro UM1214 Wireless Microphone System in India
Next Article ASUS brings ExpertBook Ultra and P series business laptops to Flipkart GOAT Sale with major discounts ASUS brings ExpertBook Ultra and P series business laptops to Flipkart GOAT Sale with major discounts
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?

Latest News

boAt Launches Stone 900 Portable Speaker in India
boAt Launches Stone 900 Portable Speaker in India
By Shweta Bansal
OPPO launches Enco Air5 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation in India
OPPO launches Enco Air5 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation in India
By Aditi Sharma
OnePlus Launches N6 Smartphone in India
OnePlus Launches N6 Smartphone in India With Himesh Reshammiya Campaign
By Mahak Aggarwal
Garmin launches Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 smartwatches in India(1)
Garmin launches Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 smartwatches in India
By Gauri
Achilles Launches Risk Screening to Expose Hidden Supply Chain Dangers
Achilles Launches Risk Screening to Expose Hidden Supply Chain Dangers
By Lakshmi Narayanan
LG Electronics Launches New XBOOM Audio Lineup in India Co-Created with will.i.am
LG Electronics Launches New XBOOM Audio Lineup in India Co-Created with will.i.am
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like