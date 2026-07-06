Infinix India hosts flagship Day Zero event to showcase smartphones and youth culture

Infinix India today hosted its first Day Zero event, an exclusive gathering that combined smartphone technology with gaming and Desi hip-hop music. The invite-only experiential event highlighted the company’s “JoyTech” philosophy by bringing together creators, media, tech influencers, and business partners. Infinix used the platform to display its latest devices, including the recently launched NOTE series and special design editions, while giving attendees a look at upcoming products.

Key Takeaways

Infinix India introduced Day Zero as its signature invite-only experiential event.

The showcase featured the Infinix NOTE EDGE, NOTE 60 Pro, and the SMART 20 smartphones.

Co-branded variants including the NOTE EDGE JBL Edition and NOTE 60 Pro designed by Pininfarina were on display.

Popular hip-hop artists Karma, Naam Sujal, and SickLot performed live at the venue.

The event included interactive gaming zones and demonstrations of new artificial intelligence features.

The event served as an extension of the recent rollout of the Infinix NOTE lineup. By gathering different parts of the tech community, the brand aims to establish closer relationships with its consumer base in the Indian market. Attendees tested the devices firsthand in dedicated experience zones designed to simulate real-world usage.

The product lineup highlighted several distinct versions of their core devices. Beyond the standard Infinix NOTE 60 Pro and NOTE EDGE, the company showcased localized collaborations like the NOTE EDGE JBL Edition, which focuses on audio tuning. The brand also displayed the Infinix NOTE 60 Pro designed by Pininfarina, a variant created with the famous Italian design house to appeal to style-conscious buyers. For the budget-conscious segment, the entry-level Infinix SMART 20 was present.

To connect with younger consumers, the venue featured entertainment areas alongside the phone displays. Guests participated in arcade challenges and bowling, which the company utilized to demonstrate the gaming capabilities of its hardware. Separate stations hosted AI demonstrations, showing how the brand plans to implement machine learning tools into everyday software tasks.

Live music formed a major part of the evening. Desi hip-hop artists Karma, Naam Sujal, and SickLot took the stage for live sets and an energetic rap cypher.

Miraj Gupta, Head of Marketing at Infinix India, stated that the event represents a way for the company to co-create its future plans alongside its fans, buyers, and media partners. He noted that the brand intends to focus on delivering immersive and accessible experiences tailored for younger users in India as they expand their product catalog.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Infinix Day Zero?

A1. Day Zero is an invite-only flagship event organized by Infinix India that blends product showcases with youth culture, gaming, and live music performances.

Q2. Which smartphones did Infinix display at the event?

A2. Infinix showcased the NOTE EDGE, NOTE 60 Pro, SMART 20, NOTE EDGE JBL Edition, and the NOTE 60 Pro designed by Pininfarina.

Q3. Who performed at the Infinix Day Zero event?

A3. Desi hip-hop artists Karma, Naam Sujal, and SickLot performed live sets and participated in a rap cypher.

Q4. What kind of interactive activities were available at the venue?

A4. The venue included dedicated product experience zones, AI feature demonstrations, bowling, and arcade gaming challenges.