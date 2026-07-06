UltraProlink Launches Sonic Pro UM1214 Wireless Microphone System in India

Indian consumer technology brand UltraProlink launched its new Sonic Pro UM1214 dual wireless lavalier microphone system today to help content creators record high-quality audio on mobile devices. The audio system costs Rs 2,799 and works directly out of the box with smartphones, laptops, and tablets without requiring extra applications or software drivers. The product targets the growing base of digital creators, podcasters, and educators across India who require clear voice capture outside traditional studio environments.

Key Takeaways

The dual microphone system costs Rs 2,799 and is available on Amazon India and the official company website.

It features three distinct recording profiles including AI Active Noise Reduction, Original Sound, and Echo Reverb modes.

The system uses 2.4GHz wireless technology to provide low-latency audio transmission up to a 30-meter range.

A tube-shaped charging case with an integrated LCD battery display provides power management on the move.

Technical Specifications and Device Compatibility

The UltraProlink Sonic Pro setup includes two separate compact lapel microphones and a single USB Type-C receiver. The brand includes a legacy Lightning adapter to support iPhone 14 and older models, alongside native support for Type-C Android phones, iPhone 15 and 16 series, iPads, and laptops. The hardware uses 360-degree omnidirectional microphone capsules wrapped in dust-proof mesh to capture uniform sound regardless of speaker movement. Magnetic clips secure each unit to clothing during active use.

The product operates over standard 2.4GHz radio frequencies, maintaining stable wireless synchronization over a 98-foot line-of-sight distance. For extended field recording, the Type-C receiver includes a pass-through power port, allowing users to charge the host smartphone while the microphone remains active. Each individual microphone delivers up to 10 hours of continuous operating time on a single charge. The microphones require roughly 1.5 hours inside the storage case to reach full battery capacity.

Audio Profiles for Field Recording

The hardware incorporates built-in digital signal processing that lets users switch between three custom recording modes depending on immediate environmental factors. The primary AI Active Noise Reduction mode filters ambient background disturbances, making it suitable for outdoor reporting or crowded public spaces. The Original Sound mode bypasses processing for clean, unaltered vocal capture in quiet rooms. The third profile, Echo Reverb, adds spatial depth to voice signals for musical performances or specific creative audio layouts.

UltraProlink operates under parent distribution structures managed by company founder Pankaj Mirchandani. The brand distributes mobile accessories through major Indian retail networks, including physical electronic chains like Croma and Reliance Digital, alongside online e-commerce platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the retail price of the UltraProlink Sonic Pro UM1214 in India?

A1. The dual wireless microphone system retails for Rs 2,799.

Q2. Does this wireless microphone system require a specific mobile app to function?

A2. No, the system uses a plug-and-play design that operates immediately upon connecting the receiver, without any driver installation.

Q3. Can I use the Sonic Pro microphones with an older iPhone model that has a Lightning port?

A3. Yes, the retail box includes a dedicated Type-C to Lightning adapter specifically for compatibility with iPhone 14 and earlier models.

Q4. How long does the battery last on a single charge?

A4. Each microphone provides up to 10 hours of recording time, and the units take about 1.5 hours to charge fully inside the case.