realme Launches Special Discounts on P4 Smartphone Series for Flipkart GOAT Sale

realme announced price discounts and financial offers on its P4 smartphone series for the Flipkart GOAT Sale starting July 3, 2026. The Chinese smartphone company, which entered the Indian market in 2018, collaborated with the domestic e-commerce platform Flipkart to offer direct price reductions, bank discounts, coupon code benefits, and no-cost equated monthly installment options. The promotional sale period runs from July 3 through July 9, 2026. The smartphone lineup consists of four distinct 5G models targeted at online shoppers in India who require extended battery operations and high-display refresh rates.

Key Takeaways

The promotional sales event runs exclusively on the Flipkart platform from July 3 to July 9, 2026.

The premium model features a 10,001mAh battery capacity, which is the first of its size in the Indian smartphone market.

Pricing for the base models across the four variants ranges from INR 17,999 to INR 27,999 after applying active discounts.

The hardware configurations include MediaTek Dimensity and Qualcomm Snapdragon processors paired with specialized artificial intelligence chips.

The premium device in the lineup, the realme P4 Power 5G, introduces a 10,001mAh Titan Battery to the Indian consumer market. realme co-created the exterior appearance of the device, named the TransView Design, alongside the design institute Pearl Academy to integrate transparent elements into the chassis. For computational processing, the device operates on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G processor assisted by a secondary HyperVision+ AI hardware chip. The base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option costs INR 27,999 after a flat INR 1,000 discount and an additional INR 1,000 bank offer. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant costs INR 29,999, while the 12GB RAM with 256GB version is priced at INR 32,999 under the sale terms.

The realme P4 Pro 5G utilizes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor alongside a dedicated Hyper Vision AI chipset. The device features a 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED curved display panel and includes a 7,000mAh Titan Battery that supports 80W wired fast charging. During the promotional window, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available for INR 25,999, which reflects a total deduction of INR 3,000 from the original retail price via a combination of a direct price cut and specific bank terms. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage configuration costs INR 27,999, and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at INR 29,999.

The realme P4x 5G operates on the same MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G processor found in the Power model. It carries a 7,000mAh Titan Battery, a 144Hz Sunlight Display, and integrated artificial intelligence utilities. Buyers can use coupon discounts rather than bank cards to lower the final price. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option costs INR 20,499 after a code reduction, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version costs INR 21,999.

The entry variant, the realme P4R 5G, focuses on everyday usage by integrating Google Gemini software features. The phone runs on an 8,000mAh Titan Battery with 45W charging capabilities and a 144Hz sunlight display. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs INR 17,999, the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant costs INR 19,999, and the 6GB RAM with 256GB storage version carries a price tag of INR 21,999.

FAQs

Q1. What are the start and end dates for the realme P4 Series offers on Flipkart?

A1. The special offers and discounted prices for the smartphone series start on July 3, 2026, and remain active until July 9, 2026.

Q2. Which realme P4 model has the largest battery capacity and what is its size?

A2. The realme P4 Power 5G features the largest battery capacity in the lineup, containing a 10,001mAh Titan Battery.

Q3. What processors do the realme P4 Power 5G and realme P4 Pro 5G use?

A3. The realme P4 Power 5G uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G processor, whereas the realme P4 Pro 5G runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

Q4. Can I get no-cost EMI options on these smartphones during the sale?

A4. Yes, no-cost EMI options are available across the series, ranging from 3-month to 9-month tenures depending on the specific phone model purchased.