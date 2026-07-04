ASUS launches Vivobook 15 with Intel Core 5 Series 3 processor in India

ASUS announced the launch of the new Vivobook 15 laptop in India on Friday, coinciding with the upcoming Amazon Prime Day and Flipkart GOAT Sale shopping events. The device is the first laptop in the country to feature the new Intel Core 5 Series 3 processor, which includes integrated AI hardware capabilities. Alongside the new product launch, the technology company revealed promotional discounts of up to 55 percent across its consumer, gaming, and creator laptop lineups on both e-commerce platforms.

Key Takeaways

Processor : First laptop in India with the Intel Core 5 Series 3 processor, featuring a dedicated Intel AI Boost NPU.

: First laptop in India with the Intel Core 5 Series 3 processor, featuring a dedicated Intel AI Boost NPU. Pricing : Launch price starts at INR 1,07,990 for the Vivobook 15, while the refreshed TUF Gaming A15 starts at INR 1,18,990.

: Launch price starts at INR 1,07,990 for the Vivobook 15, while the refreshed TUF Gaming A15 starts at INR 1,18,990. Availability : Both laptops are available as online exclusives through Amazon and Flipkart.

: Both laptops are available as online exclusives through Amazon and Flipkart. Sale Benefits: Up to 55 percent discounts, instant bank discounts up to INR 6,000, and exchange bonuses up to INR 20,000.

Technical specifications and design features

The hardware architecture of the ASUS Vivobook 15 relies on the Intel Core 5 processor paired with the Intel AI Boost NPU, which delivers up to 16 TOPS (trillion operations per second) for processing artificial intelligence tasks locally on Windows. The base configurations include 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive.

For the display, ASUS uses a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare screen. The physical chassis weighs 1.7 kg and meets the MIL-STD-810H durability standards. The keyboard area includes a dedicated Microsoft Copilot hardware key, a backlight, and a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The high-definition webcam also features a physical privacy shutter. ASUS is distributing the laptop in three color options: Cool Silver, Quiet Blue, and Terra Cotta.

ASUS also introduced a refreshed TUF Gaming A15 laptop model specifically for the Amazon Prime Day event. The gaming laptop runs on the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor and contains an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 4GB of video memory. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The special event price for this model is INR 1,18,990 on Amazon.

The broader promotional campaign covers multiple laptop series, including the premium Zenbook series and entry-level Vivobook models. Buyers can access financial payment options, including no-cost EMI structures lasting up to 18 months on select premium models, alongside direct exchange benefits.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the new ASUS Vivobook 15 in India?

A1. The ASUS Vivobook 15 has a starting launch price of INR 1,07,990 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Q2. Which artificial intelligence features are built into the Vivobook 15 hardware?

A2. The laptop contains an Intel AI Boost NPU that delivers up to 16 TOPS of performance to handle local AI-powered Windows applications, and it features a dedicated physical Copilot key.

Q3. What are the specifications of the refreshed TUF Gaming A15 laptop?

A3. The refreshed TUF Gaming A15 comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU, a 144Hz Full HD display, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB storage drive.

Q4. What bank and financial offers are available during the launch sale?

A4. Customers can get instant bank discounts up to INR 6,000, exchange bonuses up to INR 20,000, and no-cost EMI payment choices for up to 18 months depending on the laptop model.