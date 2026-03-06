ASUS Launches V501 Desktop and AiO V400 Series for Indian Users

ASUS has expanded its desktop computer lineup in India with the launch of the V501 Desktop series and the AiO V400 All-in-One series. These new systems are designed to address the needs of small office home office (SOHO) environments, startups, and families looking for a reliable PC for everyday tasks.

The V501 series includes two configurations: the V501MV Mini Tower and the V501SV Small Form Factor. Both options are built to deliver flexibility for users working in compact spaces. Alongside these desktops, ASUS also introduced the AiO V400 series, which consists of the V440 and V470 models. These all-in-one systems emphasize a cleaner setup with minimal cabling, making them suitable for hybrid work and home entertainment setups.

The desktop lineup starts at Rs 42,990 in India, while the AiO models are positioned slightly higher due to their integrated display design.

Key Takeaways

ASUS V501 desktops feature up to Intel Core 7 240H processors

The systems support up to 64GB of DDR5 memory

V501 series is available in 15L Mini Tower and 9L Small Form Factor chassis

ASUS AiO V400 series includes the V440 and V470 all-in-one models

Desktop prices start at Rs 42,990, while AiO systems begin at Rs 67,990

Desktop sales begin March 16, while the V440 AiO arrives on April 14

Reliable Performance for Small Businesses

The ASUS V501 Desktop series is clearly aimed at productivity focused users, particularly small businesses and home offices that rely on stable computing for daily operations. Tasks like accounting, GST filing, document management, and virtual meetings can quickly become demanding when multiple applications run simultaneously. ASUS appears to have designed these machines with that reality in mind.

The systems can be configured with Intel Core 7 240H processors, which provide enough performance headroom for heavy spreadsheets, office software, and even some design tools. For businesses that expect their workload to grow, the desktops support memory expansion up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM.

Thermal management is another area ASUS highlights with the V501 series. The desktops use a cooling design that includes copper heat pipes to help dissipate heat more efficiently during extended workloads. In practice, this should allow the system to maintain stable performance even during long work sessions.

Interestingly, ASUS also focused on reducing noise levels. The desktops produce around 38dB of sound under full load, which is relatively quiet for a work PC. This detail may seem small, but in environments like consultation rooms, shared offices, or study areas, quieter machines can make a noticeable difference.

Space Efficient Computing for the Home

While the V501 series targets productivity, the ASUS AiO V400 lineup focuses more on simplicity and space efficiency. All-in-one PCs combine the display and computer hardware into a single unit, which naturally reduces cable clutter and frees up desk space.

For many households, that convenience is appealing. The V440 and V470 models are designed for everyday activities such as online learning, video streaming, browsing, and remote work.

These AiO systems run on Intel Core 3 processors and include SSD storage, allowing applications and operating systems to load faster compared to traditional hard drive based systems. For families sharing a single computer, quicker startup times can make the experience feel noticeably smoother.

One feature that stands out in the AiO V400 series is the inclusion of both HDMI In and HDMI Out ports. This means the device can function as a standard desktop PC, but it can also double as a monitor for other devices. For instance, users can connect a laptop or gaming console through HDMI In and use the AiO’s display. HDMI Out allows the system to connect to a secondary monitor for multitasking.

It is a small but practical addition that expands how the device can be used within a home setup.

Price and Availability in India

ASUS has scheduled the launch of these systems in phases across online and offline channels in India.

The V501SV desktop and the V470 AiO became available starting March 5. The V501MV desktop will arrive on the ASUS Eshop beginning March 16 and will reach other retail partners by March 25. Meanwhile, customers interested in the V440 AiO will be able to purchase it starting April 14.

In terms of pricing, the V501 desktop series begins at Rs 42,990. The AiO V440 model starts at Rs 67,990, while the larger V470 AiO begins at Rs 71,990.

ASUS is also offering financing options through select partners. Buyers may access EMI plans starting at Rs 3,583 per month, and some authorized stores are providing cashback offers of up to Rs 2,000 on select bank credit cards.

Related FAQs

Q1: Where can I buy the new ASUS V501 and V400 series?

A1: The new systems are available through ASUS Exclusive Stores, the ASUS Eshop, Amazon, and Flipkart. Some models will also be available at Croma and authorized ASUS retail partners across India.

Q2: What is the difference between the V501MV and V501SV desktops?

A2: The V501MV features a larger 15L Mini Tower chassis, while the V501SV uses a more compact 9L Small Form Factor design. Both models offer similar performance capabilities but are built to accommodate different workspace sizes.

Q3: Can the memory be upgraded in the ASUS V501 desktop?

A3: Yes, the V501 series supports memory upgrades up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. This allows users to expand system performance as their workloads increase.

Q4: Does the ASUS AiO V400 series work as a monitor?

A4: Yes, the AiO V400 series includes HDMI In support, allowing it to function as a display for external devices like laptops or gaming consoles. It also offers HDMI Out for connecting an additional screen.