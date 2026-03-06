MediaTek and Starlink Enable Satellite Emergency Alerts for Global Mobile Users

In a significant move for mobile safety and connectivity, MediaTek and Starlink have partnered to enable satellite-based emergency alerts on smartphones. The collaboration aims to ensure that people can still receive critical disaster warnings even when traditional cellular networks are unavailable.

The technology combines MediaTek’s advanced modem platform with Starlink’s rapidly expanding satellite network. Together, they allow emergency notifications from systems such as the Earthquake and Tsunami Warning System (ETWS) and the Commercial Mobile Alert System (CMAS) to reach mobile devices directly through satellites.

In simple terms, even if mobile towers are down during a disaster or if someone is located in a remote area with weak coverage, the phone can still receive life-saving alerts. That alone could make a meaningful difference in situations where every second matters.

Key Takeaways

Mobile users can receive emergency alerts via satellite when cellular towers are unavailable

The system supports global emergency frameworks such as ETWS and CMAS

MediaTek’s M90 modem is the first 5G modem to integrate this satellite technology

More than 4.4 million people in the United States, Canada, and Japan have already connected to Starlink Mobile during emergency situations

Starlink’s Direct to Cell technology uses the S-Band spectrum to reach standard smartphones globally

MediaTek M90: The First 5G Modem with Integrated Satellite Alerts

The new system was publicly demonstrated during Mobile World Congress 2026, where MediaTek showcased a smartphone equipped with its M90 modem.

This modem is particularly important because it merges 5G connectivity and satellite communication into a single chip. Previously, satellite communication typically required specialized devices or bulky satellite phones. That limitation made the technology impractical for everyday smartphone users.

With the M90 modem, however, standard smartphones can communicate directly with satellites using the S-Band frequency spectrum. This allows emergency alerts to be delivered from orbit straight to a mobile device without relying on nearby cellular towers.

In effect, it helps eliminate the “dead zone” problem that often becomes critical during disasters.

Starlink Direct to Cell Technology Explained

Starlink’s Direct to Cell technology plays the other half of the equation. Instead of routing signals through ground infrastructure, satellites in low Earth orbit broadcast alerts directly to compatible smartphones.

Because these satellites operate globally, the system can theoretically provide coverage almost anywhere on Earth. Remote mountains, rural coastlines, deserts, or disaster-hit regions where communication infrastructure has collapsed could still receive emergency notifications.

The use of the S-Band spectrum is also intentional. It is capable of reaching regular mobile devices without requiring large antennas or specialized hardware, which makes widespread adoption far more realistic.

Why This Matters for Disaster-Prone Regions

For countries like India, Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines, where natural disasters are unfortunately common, satellite-based alerts could provide a much more resilient communication channel.

Floods, earthquakes, and cyclones often damage cell towers or disrupt power supply, causing mobile networks to fail when people need them most. In those moments, traditional infrastructure becomes a weak point.

Satellite alerts bypass that entire system. Instead of depending on ground networks, warnings can be transmitted from satellites directly to smartphones.

For government agencies responsible for emergency response, this means they could still reach millions of people even if the local telecom network collapses.

Early Deployments in North America and Japan

The partnership has already seen real-world use. According to available reports, more than 4.4 million users in the United States, Canada, and Japan have connected to Starlink Mobile during emergency situations.

These early deployments serve as proof that satellite alerts can function at scale. They also provide valuable operational data that can help refine the technology before it expands globally.

MediaTek is pushing for the adoption of NR-NTN (New Radio Non-Terrestrial Network) standards. If widely implemented, this could allow most future 5G smartphones to support satellite emergency messaging by default.

In that scenario, satellite connectivity might eventually become just another standard capability inside modern mobile devices.

The Companies Behind the Collaboration

MediaTek is one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, supplying processors and modem chips used in millions of smartphones across various price segments.

Starlink, on the other hand, is operated by SpaceX and currently manages the largest constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit. The network was originally designed to provide global broadband internet access but has increasingly expanded into mobile connectivity services.

By combining MediaTek’s modem technology with Starlink’s satellite infrastructure, the companies are addressing a long-standing gap in telecommunications: maintaining connectivity when ground-based networks fail.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: How do satellite emergency alerts work on a normal phone?

A1: A smartphone equipped with a modem such as the MediaTek M90 can communicate directly with satellites using specialized radio frequencies like the S-Band. This allows the phone to receive emergency messages without relying on nearby cell towers.

Q2: Will I need a separate subscription for satellite emergency alerts?

A2: No. The system is designed to operate similarly to existing government alert systems that deliver weather or disaster warnings. The difference is that satellites act as the delivery network instead of cellular infrastructure.

Q3: Which countries currently support the Starlink Mobile alert system?

A3: As of now, the system has already been used in the United States, Canada, and Japan, with plans for broader global expansion in the coming years.

Q4: Can satellites detect earthquakes or tsunamis themselves?

A4: No. Satellites do not detect disasters. Instead, they deliver warning messages issued by official agencies such as the Earthquake and Tsunami Warning System (ETWS).