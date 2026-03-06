Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Wins Best in Show at MWC 2026

Samsung Electronics has secured the top recognition at the 2026 Global Mobile Awards during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Galaxy S26 Ultra received the Best in Show award, a title often regarded as the gold standard in the mobile industry.

The award is judged by more than 200 independent analysts, journalists, and industry experts. According to the panel, the Galaxy S26 Ultra stood out because of its balance between powerful hardware and intelligent software. In particular, the judges highlighted how Samsung integrated privacy-focused hardware with the proactive features of One UI 8.5.

Rather than focusing purely on raw specifications, the device impressed by delivering practical benefits in daily use. Its hardware-level privacy protection and context-aware Galaxy AI tools were repeatedly mentioned as reasons for its win.

Key Takeaways

Top Honor: Galaxy S26 Ultra wins the Best in Show award at MWC 2026

Privacy First: Introduces the world’s first built-in Privacy Display for smartphones

Powerhouse: Runs on a customized Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor

Camera Upgrade: Features a 200MP main sensor with a wider f/1.4 aperture

Faster Charging: Wired charging now reaches 60W, delivering 75% charge in 30 minutes

Built-In Privacy Display Protects Your Screen

One of the most talked-about features of the Galaxy S26 Ultra is its built-in Privacy Display. This is not the typical privacy screen protector that many users stick onto their phones. Instead, Samsung integrated the privacy technology directly into the AMOLED panel itself.

The system works by controlling light output at the pixel level. When activated, it restricts the viewing angle to around 30 degrees, which means anyone sitting next to you sees only a dim or distorted screen. The person holding the phone, however, continues to see a clear and vibrant display.

Samsung also added a feature called Partial Screen Privacy. This allows users to hide specific areas of the display, such as notification banners or password fields, while keeping the rest of the screen visible. It sounds like a small improvement, but for people who often check banking apps or messages in public places, it could be surprisingly useful.

Galaxy AI Becomes Proactive with Now Nudge

Samsung is clearly pushing deeper into AI-driven features this year. With the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the company introduced Now Nudge, a proactive assistant built into One UI 8.5.

Unlike traditional assistants that respond only after you ask something, Now Nudge observes the context of what is happening on your screen and suggests relevant actions. For example, if you are chatting with a friend about a trip and they ask for photos, the phone may suggest the exact images from your Gallery directly in the keyboard suggestion bar.

In another situation, it might detect scheduling conflicts in your calendar and alert you instantly. When filling travel forms, it could even offer to autofill passport information automatically.

These features rely heavily on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, which reportedly delivers a 39% improvement in AI processing performance compared to the previous generation. That extra power allows more of these tasks to run locally on the device rather than in the cloud.

Major Improvements in Night Photography

Samsung has also pushed the camera system further this year, especially for low-light photography. The Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 200MP primary camera with a wide f/1.4 aperture, making it the brightest lens Samsung has used in the Ultra lineup so far.

According to Samsung, this allows the sensor to capture 47% more light than its predecessor. In real terms, that translates to cleaner night shots with less visible noise and better detail in shadows.

Video creators also receive a few meaningful upgrades. The device introduces APV (Advanced Professional Video), a visually lossless codec designed for professional editing workflows. The phone supports 8K video recording at 30fps and includes a Super Steady mode with 360-degree horizontal lock, which helps stabilize action footage.

For users who regularly shoot travel videos or vlogs, these improvements could make the device much more capable as a mobile production tool.

Slimmer Design with Faster Charging

Even with all the hardware packed inside, Samsung managed to reduce the thickness of the Galaxy S26 Ultra to 7.9mm, making it the slimmest Ultra model the company has released so far.

The front is dominated by a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, now protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2. The panel still emphasizes high brightness and strong durability, which has become a key focus for Samsung’s flagship displays.

Battery capacity remains at 5,000mAh, the same as the previous generation. However, charging speeds have improved. Wired charging now supports 60W, allowing the phone to reach 75% battery in roughly 30 minutes.

For many users, that difference might matter more than simply increasing the battery size.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

In India, the Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The top-end configuration with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at Rs. 1,89,999.

Samsung typically offers launch discounts through partner banks and exchange bonuses, so the effective purchase price may vary depending on available offers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Does the Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy Display make the screen look dark?

A1: No. Because the privacy feature is built directly into the display hardware, the screen remains bright and clear when viewed straight on. It only limits visibility from side angles when the feature is active.

Q2: What is the price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra in India?

A2: The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and goes up to Rs. 1,89,999 for the 16GB + 1TB variant.

Q3: How is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 better than earlier chips?

A3: The customized Galaxy version delivers 19% faster CPU performance, 24% improved graphics, and 39% faster AI processing through its upgraded NPU.

Q4: Does the Galaxy S26 Ultra support satellite connectivity?

A4: The phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, GPS, and Galileo satellite navigation, but emergency satellite messaging is not listed as a core feature.

Q5: Can I use an older charger for the new 60W fast charging?

A5: You can still charge the device with older chargers, but to achieve the full 60W charging speed, you will need a compatible 60W Power Delivery adapter and high-wattage USB-C cable.