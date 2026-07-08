Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Sales Begin in India with Special Cashback and Finance Offers

Samsung launched retail sales for its latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A27 5G, across India on July 6, 2026. Consumers can buy the device through Samsung exclusive outlets, partner retail stores, the official Samsung website, and major online marketplaces. The phone targets buyers looking for premium features at a competitive price, starting at a net effective price of INR 28,999.

Key Takeaways

Retail Availability: On sale across India through online and offline channels starting July 6, 2026.

On sale across India through online and offline channels starting July 6, 2026. Pricing Structure: Starts at INR 28,999 for the base model, climbing to INR 37,499 for the top-tier storage version.

Starts at INR 28,999 for the base model, climbing to INR 37,499 for the top-tier storage version. Financial Incentives: Buyers can get up to INR 3,000 in multi-bank and UPI cashbacks alongside zero down payment options.

Buyers can get up to INR 3,000 in multi-bank and UPI cashbacks alongside zero down payment options. Core Hardware: Features a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Features a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Software Longevity: Samsung promises six years of Android operating system and security updates.

Pricing, Variants, and Launch Offers

Samsung provides the handset in three color choices: Light Green, Light Pink, and Black. Buyers can select from three different RAM and storage configurations to match their needs.

The base variant includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, priced at INR 28,999. The mid-tier variant bumps the memory to 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, carrying a price tag of INR 31,999. The top-end configuration packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, retailing for INR 37,499.

To ease the purchase process, the brand introduced financial schemes including zero down payment plans. Customers using eligible bank cards or UPI platforms can lower their initial cost via a flat INR 3,000 cashback offer.

Technical Specifications and AI Features

The device sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ shields the screen against drops and scratches. A 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform drives the phone, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage to handle everyday tasks and mobile games.

For photography, the rear setup uses three sensors: a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) capable of shooting 4K video, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front houses a 12MP camera optimized for video calls and self-portraits. Built-in AI software tools assist users with photo editing, offering options like Object Eraser, Edit Suggestions, and My Filter.

The software experience incorporates modern tools such as Circle to Search with Google. It integrates Google Gemini and Perplexity search functions directly into the user interface. The system provides voice transcription for 22 languages, while Live Transcription assists users during active voice calls in English, Hindi, and Gujarati. Samsung Knox handles device security, and Samsung Wallet manages contactless Tap & Pay alongside digital ID storage. A 5,000mAh battery powers the hardware.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G in India?

A1. The pricing starts at INR 28,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Q2. What are the color options available for this smartphone?

A2. The device is available in three colors: Light Green, Light Pink, and Black.

Q3. Does the phone support expandable storage or heavy multitasking?

A3. The phone comes with fast UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5X RAM up to 8GB. It does not list an explicit microSD slot in its core specifications.

Q4. How many software updates will the device receive?

A4. Samsung offers six years of Android OS updates and security patches for this model.

Q5. What cashback offers are currently available?

A5. Customers can receive a cashback of up to INR 3,000 through specified multi-bank credit cards and UPI payment methods.