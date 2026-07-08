Qubo Unveils AI Guard Security Technology And New Dual Channel Car Dashcam

Qubo, the home security and smart devices brand from the Hero Group, announced its new AI Guard system for home security cameras and vehicle dashcams at its annual experience event, Qubo Connected World 2026, in New Delhi on July 7, 2026. The technology aims to alter how these hardware units operate by introducing threat prevention capabilities instead of just recording video. Alongside this technology, the firm introduced a dual-channel vehicle recording setup called Dashcam Pro 2K, which features both front and rear cameras. The company also shared that it crossed Rs 350 crore in annual revenue during the previous financial year and has sold over 2.5 million units since it started operations.

Key Takeaways

Qubo introduced AI Guard, a smart safety software system that identifies threats and activates real-time responses like loud audio alarms.

The AI Guard software will be standard on all Qubo security cameras and the Dashcam 4G Live, with other models getting it via updates soon.

The new Dashcam Pro 2K dual-channel variant offers front and rear recording with high-definition video.

The Indian smart home brand surpassed Rs 350 crore in annual revenue and currently services over 1.5 million users nationwide.

New Safety Features via AI Guard

Conventional surveillance hardware operates after a crime or mishap occurs by offering recorded files for investigation. Qubo aims to change this standard practice with AI Guard. The newly announced technology allows cameras to identify people and potential issues as they happen. When a threat is detected, the device can automatically sound a loud internal alarm, back up the visual data to cloud storage servers, and alert the property or vehicle owner immediately. This helps prevent security incidents instead of just capturing evidence for later review.

According to Nikhil Rajpal, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Qubo, the software is built to protect properties and drivers rather than merely capturing history. The company is rolling out this smart feature across its home surveillance portfolio immediately. It is also present in the Dashcam 4G Live model, while remaining vehicle cameras in the brand lineup will receive the software update over the coming months. This represents a shift for the company toward proactive consumer protection.

Dashcam Pro 2K Front and Rear Setup Details

To capture a wider share of the Indian automotive accessory market, Qubo expanded its car accessories line by launching the Dashcam Pro 2K Front + Rear Cam. This product delivers dual-channel recording, capturing footage from both the front windshield and the rear window of a vehicle simultaneously. It provides an affordable option for everyday drivers who require full visual coverage around their cars.

The device offers a clear 2K Quad HD visual resolution. For safety in typical Indian weather conditions, it contains a built-in supercapacitor instead of standard lithium batteries, which helps the hardware withstand high interior cabin temperatures. It also includes a collision detection G-sensor that automatically locks and saves video files during sudden impacts or heavy vehicle vibrations. This feature is highly useful for insurance claims or road incident disputes.

Ujjwal Munjal, the Vice Chairman of Hero Electronix, mentioned that this product development highlights domestic engineering creating high-quality consumer technology. The brand sells its products through major online e-commerce platforms, its official website, and a retail dealer network consisting of more than 10,000 stores across India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Qubo AI Guard and how does it work?

A1. AI Guard is a proprietary artificial intelligence security layer built into Qubo cameras. Instead of only recording video, it actively detects people and potential threats in real time, triggers loud built-in alarms, and stores backup footage securely in the cloud.

Q2. Which Qubo devices will include the new AI Guard features?

A2. The software comes built into all new Qubo smart security cameras and the Dashcam 4G Live. The company plans to update its older and remaining dashcam models with this feature over the next few months.

Q3. What are the main specifications of the new Qubo Dashcam Pro 2K?

A3. The new dashcam features a dual-channel system with both front and rear cameras. It records in 2K Quad HD resolution and includes a temperature-resistant supercapacitor and a collision detection G-sensor.

Q4. Where can consumers buy these new Qubo devices in India?

A4. The products are available for purchase on all major e-commerce websites, Qubo’s official website (www.quboworld.com), and through a physical distribution network of over 10,000 retail stores across India.surveillance hardware operates after a crime or mishap occurs by offering recorded files for investigation [cite: 30surveillance hardware operates after a crime or mishap occurs by offering recorded files for investigation.