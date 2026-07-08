Portronics launches CineArc 5.1 channel home theatre system with 200W sound in India

Portronics launched its new CineArc 5.1 channel home theatre system in India on July 6, 2026. Designed for users who want to upgrade their standard television audio, this audio system delivers 200W high definition sound. The package features a main soundbar, a dedicated wired subwoofer, and dual wired satellite speakers to bring an immersive audio experience to Indian living rooms. The system is available at a discounted launch price through major retail channels across the country.

Key Takeaways

Audio Setup: True 5.1 channel system comprising a soundbar, two wired satellite speakers, and a dedicated wired subwoofer.

True 5.1 channel system comprising a soundbar, two wired satellite speakers, and a dedicated wired subwoofer. Power Output: 200W high definition audio designed for room-filling sound during movies, music, and gaming.

200W high definition audio designed for room-filling sound during movies, music, and gaming. Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX, and USB inputs.

Supports Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX, and USB inputs. Pricing: Launched at an introductory price of Rs 7,299, with an original MRP of Rs 14,999.

Launched at an introductory price of Rs 7,299, with an original MRP of Rs 14,999. Warranty: Comes with a standard 12-month manufacturer warranty.

Design and Audio Performance

The home theatre system arrives in a sleek black design that blends into modern home setups. By utilizing a true 5.1 configuration, the system splits audio tracks across the soundbar, subwoofer, and rear satellite speakers to produce clear dialogue and deep bass. The soundbar houses an integrated control panel for physical volume adjustments, alongside a front LED display to monitor active inputs. For wireless operations, a slim IR remote control is bundled with the system.

Advanced Equaliser and Customisation

To suit various types of content, the brand has loaded the audio system with multiple equalizer modes. Users can choose between dedicated profiles like Music, Movie, News, and Night listening. The Night mode adjusts settings to avoid loud sound spikes during late hours, while the News mode emphasizes dialogue clarity. For further manual adjustments, users can modify the bass and treble levels independently using the remote control.

Connectivity and Input Options

The system offers extensive compatibility options for smart televisions, laptops, gaming consoles, and smartphones. It features modern Bluetooth 5.4 for lag-free wireless audio transmission from mobile devices. For physical connections, the system includes an HDMI ARC port, which lets users manage the volume using their primary television remote. Additional inputs include an Optical port, a standard AUX port, and a USB port for flash drives.

Pricing and Availability in India

The company has positioned this audio setup as an affordable upgrade for budget-conscious buyers. The system has an official maximum retail price of Rs 14,999, but is currently available at a special launch price of Rs 7,299. Indian consumers can purchase the system through the official company website, online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as regular offline consumer electronics retail stores across India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What components are included in the box?

A1. The retail box contains the main soundbar, a dedicated wired subwoofer, two wired satellite speakers, a slim IR remote control, and the necessary user documentation.

Q2. Can I control the volume with my TV remote?

A2. Yes, if you connect the home theatre system to your smart television using the HDMI ARC port, you can regulate the audio levels directly via your TV remote control.

Q3. What is the difference between the launch price and the MRP?

A3. The product is launched with a special introductory price of Rs 7,299, whereas the official printed maximum retail price is Rs 14,999.

Q4. Does the system support wireless rear speakers?

A4. No, the dual satellite speakers and the dedicated subwoofer use a wired connection to connect to the main soundbar unit, which prevents wireless signal drops.

Q5. How long is the manufacturer warranty period?

A5. Portronics offers a 12-month domestic warranty covering manufacturing defects from the original date of purchase.