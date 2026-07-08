News

Portronics launches CineArc 5.1 channel home theatre system with 200W sound in India

Portronics has launched the CineArc 5.1 channel home theatre system in India for Rs 7,299, featuring a 200W sound output, Bluetooth 5.4, and multiple EQ modes.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Portronics launches CineArc 5.1 channel home theatre system with 200W sound in India

Portronics launched its new CineArc 5.1 channel home theatre system in India on July 6, 2026. Designed for users who want to upgrade their standard television audio, this audio system delivers 200W high definition sound. The package features a main soundbar, a dedicated wired subwoofer, and dual wired satellite speakers to bring an immersive audio experience to Indian living rooms. The system is available at a discounted launch price through major retail channels across the country.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Audio Setup: True 5.1 channel system comprising a soundbar, two wired satellite speakers, and a dedicated wired subwoofer.
  • Power Output: 200W high definition audio designed for room-filling sound during movies, music, and gaming.
  • Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX, and USB inputs.
  • Pricing: Launched at an introductory price of Rs 7,299, with an original MRP of Rs 14,999.
  • Warranty: Comes with a standard 12-month manufacturer warranty.

Portronics launches CineArc 5.1 channel home theatre system

Design and Audio Performance

The home theatre system arrives in a sleek black design that blends into modern home setups. By utilizing a true 5.1 configuration, the system splits audio tracks across the soundbar, subwoofer, and rear satellite speakers to produce clear dialogue and deep bass. The soundbar houses an integrated control panel for physical volume adjustments, alongside a front LED display to monitor active inputs. For wireless operations, a slim IR remote control is bundled with the system.

Advanced Equaliser and Customisation

To suit various types of content, the brand has loaded the audio system with multiple equalizer modes. Users can choose between dedicated profiles like Music, Movie, News, and Night listening. The Night mode adjusts settings to avoid loud sound spikes during late hours, while the News mode emphasizes dialogue clarity. For further manual adjustments, users can modify the bass and treble levels independently using the remote control.

Connectivity and Input Options

The system offers extensive compatibility options for smart televisions, laptops, gaming consoles, and smartphones. It features modern Bluetooth 5.4 for lag-free wireless audio transmission from mobile devices. For physical connections, the system includes an HDMI ARC port, which lets users manage the volume using their primary television remote. Additional inputs include an Optical port, a standard AUX port, and a USB port for flash drives.

Pricing and Availability in India

The company has positioned this audio setup as an affordable upgrade for budget-conscious buyers. The system has an official maximum retail price of Rs 14,999, but is currently available at a special launch price of Rs 7,299. Indian consumers can purchase the system through the official company website, online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as regular offline consumer electronics retail stores across India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What components are included in the box?

A1. The retail box contains the main soundbar, a dedicated wired subwoofer, two wired satellite speakers, a slim IR remote control, and the necessary user documentation.

Q2. Can I control the volume with my TV remote?

A2. Yes, if you connect the home theatre system to your smart television using the HDMI ARC port, you can regulate the audio levels directly via your TV remote control.

Q3. What is the difference between the launch price and the MRP?

A3. The product is launched with a special introductory price of Rs 7,299, whereas the official printed maximum retail price is Rs 14,999.

Q4. Does the system support wireless rear speakers?

A4. No, the dual satellite speakers and the dedicated subwoofer use a wired connection to connect to the main soundbar unit, which prevents wireless signal drops.

Q5. How long is the manufacturer warranty period?

A5. Portronics offers a 12-month domestic warranty covering manufacturing defects from the original date of purchase.

Noise Launches Subscription Free Screenless REP Band for Health Tracking in India
OPPO Reno16 Series and Bubble Camera Companion Go on Sale in India From July 9
Samsung CEO TM Roh outlines plans for thinner foldables with agentic AI ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
Samsung Announces Galaxy Unpacked Event in London for July 22
Tech4Billion Media Launches AI Powered Calorie Tracker Buddy App
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article Qubo Unveils AI Guard Security Technology And New Dual Channel Car Dashcam Qubo Unveils AI Guard Security Technology And New Dual Channel Car Dashcam
Next Article Haier Appliances India Renews Partnership With JioHotstar For Wimbledon Streaming Haier Appliances India Renews Partnership With JioHotstar For Wimbledon Streaming
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?

Latest News

SanDisk Offers Major Discounts On Storage Devices In India
SanDisk Offers Major Discounts On Storage Devices In India
By Vishal Jain
Monsoon Gadgets Help Indian Households Stay Connected And Comfortable During Rainy Season
Monsoon Gadgets Help Indian Households Stay Connected And Comfortable During Rainy Season
By Gauri
Haier Appliances India Renews Partnership With JioHotstar For Wimbledon Streaming
Haier Appliances India Renews Partnership With JioHotstar For Wimbledon Streaming
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Qubo Unveils AI Guard Security Technology And New Dual Channel Car Dashcam
Qubo Unveils AI Guard Security Technology And New Dual Channel Car Dashcam
By Vishal Jain
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Sales Begin in India with Special Cashback and Finance Offers
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Sales Begin in India with Special Cashback and Finance Offers
By Mahak Aggarwal
Intex Launches Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machines in India(1)
Intex Launches Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machines in India
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like