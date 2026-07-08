Haier Appliances India Renews Partnership With JioHotstar For Wimbledon Streaming

Haier Appliances India announced a renewal of its partnership with digital streaming platform JioHotstar. The home appliances brand returns as the Associate Partner for the exclusive live streaming of the Wimbledon tennis tournament in India. This agreement marks the third consecutive year both entities have joined forces for the grass court Grand Slam event. Through this collaboration, Haier India aims to connect directly with affluent, digitally native sports fans across the country.

Key Takeaways

Haier India returns as the Associate Partner on JioHotstar for the exclusive Indian broadcast of Wimbledon.

The partnership represents the third consecutive year that Haier and JioHotstar have aligned for this marquee tennis event.

The collaboration forms a central component of Haier’s long-term marketing strategy to engage younger, affluent demographics through major sports properties.

Alongside tennis, Haier maintains active sponsorships across high-profile cricket tournaments and multi-sport events.

The collaboration anchors itself within the consumer durable brand’s long-term marketing setup, which blends sports and entertainment to tap into highly engaged audiences. By aligning with a premier global tournament like Wimbledon, Haier seeks to mirror its premium product positioning with the elite, global appeal characteristic of professional tennis.

NS Satish, CEO of Haier Appliances India, stated that the company views major sporting events as an effective platform to build consumer experiences that go beyond traditional product marketing. He added that the renewed association helps the brand stream high-quality tennis action directly to millions of Indian homes, thereby driving deeper consumer engagement.

Anup Govindan, Head of Revenue for Sports at JioStar, welcomed the continuation of the partnership. He noted that Wimbledon consistently attracts a dedicated, premium viewer segment every year. Govindan emphasized that combining the heritage of the tournament with the wide digital reach of JioHotstar offers clear value for both the streaming platform and the brand.

The home appliances manufacturer has been expanding its presence in major sports marketing properties over recent years. Apart from its multi-year relationship with Wimbledon, the company holds active partnerships with several prominent sports leagues and tournaments globally, including the TATA IPL, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the Champions Trophy, Roland-Garros, the US Open, and the French Open. This wide-ranging portfolio establishes the brand as a consistent investor in marquee sports events within the Indian consumer durables sector.

Haier India started its operations in 2003 and currently operates as a subsidiary of Haier Singapore Investment Holding Private Limited. The company manages a widespread commercial distribution network across India, supported by two localized manufacturing plants located in Pune and Greater Noida. Its product catalog covers consumer electronics and household utilities, encompassing items such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, LED televisions, water heaters, microwave ovens, and deep freezers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Where can viewers in India watch the live telecast and stream of Wimbledon?

A1. Viewers in India can stream the matches live digitally via the JioHotstar platform, while the television broadcast is available on the Star Sports Network channels.

Q2. How long has Haier India partnered with JioHotstar for Wimbledon?

A2. This agreement represents the third consecutive year that Haier India has worked together with the digital streaming platform for the tournament.

Q3. What products does Haier construct and sell within the Indian market?

A3. Haier offers a diverse consumer portfolio in India that includes refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, LED TVs, microwave ovens, water heaters, and deep freezers.

Q4. Where are the primary manufacturing plants of Haier India located?

A4. The company runs two major domestic manufacturing facilities in India, located in Pune and Greater Noida.