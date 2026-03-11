Sony India Launches WH-1000XM6 Headphones in New Sand Pink Colour

Sony India has expanded its premium audio portfolio with the launch of a Sand Pink colour variant of the Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless noise-cancelling headphones. Priced at ₹39,990, the new colour joins the existing Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue options, giving buyers another aesthetic choice in Sony’s flagship headphone lineup.

The addition appears aimed at users who want high-performance audio gear but also care about design and personal style. The WH-1000XM6 series already focuses heavily on high-resolution audio and advanced noise-cancelling technology, and the Sand Pink version maintains the same hardware and features as the other models.

Key Takeaways

New Colour Option: Sand Pink joins the WH-1000XM6 lineup with a more contemporary look.

Price: The headphones are priced at ₹39,990 in India.

Advanced Hardware: Powered by the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 with a 12-microphone system.

Studio-Level Sound: Tuned in collaboration with engineers from Sterling Sound and Battery Studios.

Immersive Audio: Supports 360 Reality Audio Upmix for a cinema-like listening experience.

Advanced noise cancellation with QN3 processor

At the core of the WH-1000XM6 is Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, a chip designed to deliver faster and more accurate sound processing. Sony claims that this processor operates seven times faster than the one used in the previous generation model.

The chip works together with a 12-microphone array, which is a notable increase compared to the eight microphones used in the WH-1000XM5. This expanded microphone system continuously monitors surrounding sounds and adjusts the noise-cancelling levels in real time.

As a result, everyday distractions such as traffic noise, office conversations, or public transport sounds can be significantly reduced, making the headphones suitable for commuting, travel, or focused work sessions.

Studio-quality sound developed with mastering engineers

Sony collaborated with professional mastering engineers from Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering to fine-tune the sound profile of the WH-1000XM6.

The goal of this collaboration was to ensure that music playback remains as close as possible to the original studio recording. The internal driver units reproduce sound across a wide range of frequencies, which helps deliver detailed vocals, balanced mids, and clear high tones.

For movies and streaming content, the headphones include 360 Reality Audio Upmix, a feature that expands stereo audio into a more immersive multi-dimensional soundstage. In practice, this can create a listening experience that feels somewhat similar to watching a film in a small theatre.

Designed for work, travel, and everyday use

Call quality has also been improved in the WH-1000XM6. The headphone’s microphone system uses adaptive voice pickup technology and advanced algorithms to isolate the user’s voice during calls while reducing background noise.

This makes the headphones suitable for video meetings, work calls, and remote collaboration, which has become increasingly important for professionals working from home or in hybrid environments.

Despite the new colour option, the Sand Pink version keeps the same lightweight design and soft ear-cup padding found on the other variants. The build is designed for long listening sessions without causing noticeable discomfort.

Price and availability in India

The Sony WH-1000XM6 Sand Pink headphones are priced at ₹39,990 in India.

Customers can purchase the new variant through several online and offline channels, including:

Sony Center stores

Croma

Reliance Digital

Amazon India

Sony’s official ShopatSC online store

The product is available starting today alongside the other colour options.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the Sony WH-1000XM6 Sand Pink in India?

A1: The Sony WH-1000XM6 in Sand Pink is priced at ₹39,990.

Q2: How many microphones does the WH-1000XM6 use for noise cancellation?

A2: The headphones feature 12 microphones, compared to eight microphones in the previous WH-1000XM5.

Q3: Where can I buy the Sand Pink version in India?

A3: It is available online via Amazon and ShopatSC, and offline at Sony Center, Croma, and Reliance Digital stores.

Q4: Does the Sand Pink version have different features than other colours?

A4: No. The internal hardware and features are identical across all colour variants. The difference is purely the external finish.