News

Genpact and Google Cloud partner to launch AI agents for finance leaders

Genpact and Google Cloud expand their partnership to launch AI agents for CFOs, starting with the Revenue Lens tool for better financial forecasting.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Genpact and Google Cloud partner to launch AI agents for finance leaders

Genpact and Google Cloud are teaming up again. On May 8, 2026, they announced a bigger partnership to roll out AI agents built for finance teams. The idea is simple: stop playing with AI as a side project and start using it for real work. Genpact, which trades as G on the NYSE, wants these agents to help companies actually manage their money and data better. Not just theory—actual results.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Genpact and Google Cloud are building a portfolio of AI agents specifically for finance operations.
  • The first available tool, Genpact Finance One – Revenue Lens, focuses on improving revenue forecasting and cash flow.
  • These AI agents are hosted on Google Cloud’s Agent Marketplace for easy deployment by enterprise clients.
  • Future tools will cover accounts payable, financial planning, and “record to report” processes.

A lot of CFOs have tried out AI, but most haven’t made it part of their daily routine. That’s the gap this partnership is trying to close. Google Cloud brings the tech. Genpact brings the know-how from working with finance teams. Put those together, and you might finally see your tech budget turn into real financial results. Or at least, that’s the plan.

Genpact and Google Cloud partner to launch AI agents for finance leaders

Kevin Ichhpurani from Google Cloud says it’s not enough to just have AI, you need a platform that works for big companies, and partners who can actually deliver. Genpact is using Google’s AI to build these agents. They’re not just chatbots. They’re meant to do real jobs, learn from your company’s data, and connect the dots across your business.

The Revenue Lens agent is the first of several planned tools. It helps finance teams pRevenue Lens is just the first tool out of the gate. It helps finance teams figure out how much money is coming in and keeps cash flowing where it should. The point? Free up your staff so they can focus on growth plans, not just punching in numbers or double-checking spreadsheets all day.tune 500 healthcare company updated its data systems, a major retailer changed how it handles accounting, and a large pharmaceutical distributor used AI to help its staff work faster and manage cash better.

Genpact plans to keep adding more agents to the Goo Genpact says more agents are coming to the Google Cloud Agent Marketplace. Expect tools for paying bills and sorting out financial reports. The aim is to build a whole lineup of digital assistants that can take care of the grunt work in today’s finance office. Maybe one day, you’ll barely touch a spreadsheet.ent is a specialized software tool that does more than just answer questions. In finance, these agents can actively monitor data, predict future revenue, and help manage payments by learning from a company’s specific financial history.

FAQs

Q. How do companies access the Genpact Finance One tools?

A. Enterprises can find and start using these tools through the Google Cloud Agent Marketplace. This allows businesses that already use Google Cloud to add these AI capabilities to their existing setups without needing entirely new systems.

Q. What is the “Office of the CFO”?

A. This term refers to the department led by the Chief Financial Officer. It handles all the money-related tasks of a company, including budgeting, accounting, financial planning, and reporting to investors or owners.

Q. Which industries are using these Genpact and Google Cloud solutions?

A. The companies have already worked with businesses in healthcare, retail, and pharmaceutical distribution. However, any large enterprise with complex finance operations can use these tools.

Sennheiser is slashing prices on its audio gear for the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.
Voltas launches Vertis AI split AC series to manage home cooling and power bills
Fitbit app officially becomes Google Health app with new Gemini AI coach
Ai+ NovaFlip 5G brings foldable technology to India under 30000 rupees
Fossil Launches Star Wars Mandalorian Limited Edition Watch Collection in India
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByShweta Bansal
Follow:
An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
Previous Article LG Electronics India launches 2026 home appliance range with focus on local manufacturing LG Electronics India launches 2026 home appliance range with focus on local manufacturing
Next Article itel launches ZENO 200 with military grade durability and IP65 rating on Amazon itel launches ZENO 200 with military grade durability and IP65 rating on Amazon
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying
V-Guard Luxecube Smart 15L Water Heater Review
V-Guard Luxecube Smart 15L Water Heater Review: Is It Worth It?

Latest News

BenQ launches MOBIUZ EX271QZ 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor in India
BenQ launches MOBIUZ EX271QZ 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor in India
By Vishal Jain
Krutrim turns profitable as India AI unicorn shifts
Krutrim turns profitable as India AI unicorn shifts focus to cloud services
By Aditi Sharma
Zebronics launches Juke Bar 9920 soundbar with 900W output and Dolby Atmos
Zebronics launches Juke Bar 9920 soundbar with 900W output and Dolby Atmos
By Shweta Bansal
Finvasia launches jAI voice assistant for personal finance on jUMPP app
Finvasia launches jAI voice assistant for personal finance on jUMPP app
By Mahak Aggarwal
Blunt launches VOLT X 240W USB-C cable with integrated phone stand
Blunt launches VOLT X 240W USB-C cable with integrated phone stand
By Lakshmi Narayanan
OPPO Find X9 Ultra with 10x optical zoom debuts in India
OPPO Find X9 Ultra with 10x optical zoom debuts in India
By Gauri

You Might also Like