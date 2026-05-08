Genpact and Google Cloud partner to launch AI agents for finance leaders

Genpact and Google Cloud are teaming up again. On May 8, 2026, they announced a bigger partnership to roll out AI agents built for finance teams. The idea is simple: stop playing with AI as a side project and start using it for real work. Genpact, which trades as G on the NYSE, wants these agents to help companies actually manage their money and data better. Not just theory—actual results.

Key Takeaways

Genpact and Google Cloud are building a portfolio of AI agents specifically for finance operations.

The first available tool, Genpact Finance One – Revenue Lens, focuses on improving revenue forecasting and cash flow.

These AI agents are hosted on Google Cloud’s Agent Marketplace for easy deployment by enterprise clients.

Future tools will cover accounts payable, financial planning, and “record to report” processes.

A lot of CFOs have tried out AI, but most haven’t made it part of their daily routine. That’s the gap this partnership is trying to close. Google Cloud brings the tech. Genpact brings the know-how from working with finance teams. Put those together, and you might finally see your tech budget turn into real financial results. Or at least, that’s the plan.

Kevin Ichhpurani from Google Cloud says it’s not enough to just have AI, you need a platform that works for big companies, and partners who can actually deliver. Genpact is using Google’s AI to build these agents. They’re not just chatbots. They’re meant to do real jobs, learn from your company’s data, and connect the dots across your business.

The Revenue Lens agent is the first of several planned tools. It helps finance teams pRevenue Lens is just the first tool out of the gate. It helps finance teams figure out how much money is coming in and keeps cash flowing where it should. The point? Free up your staff so they can focus on growth plans, not just punching in numbers or double-checking spreadsheets all day.tune 500 healthcare company updated its data systems, a major retailer changed how it handles accounting, and a large pharmaceutical distributor used AI to help its staff work faster and manage cash better.

Genpact plans to keep adding more agents to the Goo Genpact says more agents are coming to the Google Cloud Agent Marketplace. Expect tools for paying bills and sorting out financial reports. The aim is to build a whole lineup of digital assistants that can take care of the grunt work in today’s finance office. Maybe one day, you’ll barely touch a spreadsheet.ent is a specialized software tool that does more than just answer questions. In finance, these agents can actively monitor data, predict future revenue, and help manage payments by learning from a company’s specific financial history.

FAQs

Q. How do companies access the Genpact Finance One tools?

A. Enterprises can find and start using these tools through the Google Cloud Agent Marketplace. This allows businesses that already use Google Cloud to add these AI capabilities to their existing setups without needing entirely new systems.

Q. What is the “Office of the CFO”?

A. This term refers to the department led by the Chief Financial Officer. It handles all the money-related tasks of a company, including budgeting, accounting, financial planning, and reporting to investors or owners.

Q. Which industries are using these Genpact and Google Cloud solutions?

A. The companies have already worked with businesses in healthcare, retail, and pharmaceutical distribution. However, any large enterprise with complex finance operations can use these tools.