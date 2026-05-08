LG Electronics India launches 2026 home appliance range with focus on local manufacturing

LG Electronics India (LGE India) introduced its 2026 home appliance lineup in Noida on May 7, featuring a mix of premium and affordable products. The new collection includes French Door refrigerators with built-in ice makers, AI-driven washing machines, and an expanded “Essential Series” aimed at a broader range of Indian households. This launch supports the company’s goal to increase local production and grow its exports to 22 countries across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East by the end of 2026.

Key Takeaways

The 2026 range covers refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and water purifiers.

LGE India began exporting the Essential Series in early 2026 to international markets.

New French Door refrigerators start at ₹1.18 lakh and do not require external plumbing for ice.

Washing machines now feature AI DD 2.0 technology to protect fabrics and save water.

The expanded Essential Series includes sub-300L refrigerators starting at ₹25,500.

LG Electronics India, a subsidiary of the South Korean multinational LG Electronics, operates major manufacturing plants in Greater Noida and Pune. Managing Director Hong Ju Jeon stated that the company is focusing on features that suit Indian lifestyles while using its manufacturing strength to supply global markets.

The refrigerator category sees the addition of a 33-inch French Door model, the first of its kind in India to offer an Auto Ice Maker without needing a water pipe connection. These units, ranging from 574L to 610L, use AI ThinQ technology for remote monitoring. For smaller households, the Essential Series now includes 225L, 251L, and 276L capacities. These models use smart compressors to keep noise levels low and include a “Dairy Mode” to convert freezer space into fridge space.

In the laundry segment, LG updated it front-load VX series with AI DD 2.0. This system identifies the weight and softness of clothes to choose the best wash motion. For areas with specific environmental needs, the mid-range TX top-load machines include a “Hard Water Wash” setting and moisture-protected rear panels. The company also introduced the AX semi-automatic series, which starts at ₹17,300 and features toughened glass lids.

LG also updated its kitchen and health products. The 15-place setting True Dishwasher is built to fit 92 types of Indian utensils, including large kadhais. It uses steam to remove tough oil and grease. New 28-liter convection microwave ovens include 330 pre-set menus for Indian cooking. Additionally, the new water purifiers feature stainless steel tanks and UV sterilization to maintain hygiene during storage.

Products from the 2026 range are available starting today at LG brand stores, major retail chains, and online marketplaces.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the starting price of the new LG Essential Series refrigerators?

A. The Essential Series refrigerators, with capacities between 225L and 276L, start at ₹25,500.

Q. Does the new LG French Door refrigerator need a plumber for installation?

A. No, the 33-inch French Door model features an Auto Ice Maker that works without a plumbing connection.

Q. What countries will LG India export these appliances to?

A. LG plans to export the Essential Series to 22 countries across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa by the end of 2026.

Q. What is AI DD technology in LG washing machines?

A. AI DD (Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive) detects the weight and fabric type of the laundry to automatically adjust wash movements, helping to reduce fabric damage.

Q. Are the new LG dishwashers suitable for Indian utensils?

A. Yes, the LG True Dishwasher is designed to hold up to 92 Indian utensils, including heavy cookware like kadhais, and uses steam to clean masala stains.