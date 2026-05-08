itel launches ZENO 200 with military grade durability and IP65 rating on Amazon

itel just launched the ZENO 200 in India. It’s a budget phone, but the focus is on toughness and lasting performance. The price? Rs 9,999, but only on Amazon for now. What sets it apart? You get MIL-STD-810H durability and an IP65 rating, so it can handle dust and water. Arijeet Talapatra, itel India’s CEO, says the ZENO series is for Gen Z users who want something that looks good but can take a beating. Makes sense—phones take a lot of knocks these days.

Key Takeaways

Price: Special launch price of Rs 9,999 on Amazon.

Special launch price of Rs 9,999 on Amazon. Durability: Features MIL-STD-810H military-grade build and IP65 dust and water resistance.

Features MIL-STD-810H military-grade build and IP65 dust and water resistance. Performance: Powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor with a 48-month fluency promise.

Powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor with a 48-month fluency promise. AI Integration: Includes Sola, an inbuilt AI assistant for task management and creative tools.

Includes Sola, an inbuilt AI assistant for task management and creative tools. Display: 6.75-inch HD+ IPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

ZENO 200 stands for Zenith of Design, Elevated Experience, Nuanced Control, and Optimized Output. That’s the company’s design pitch, anyway. What matters more is what you get: a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Scrolling and gaming feel smoother. There’s also a Dynamic Bar at the top for battery and notifications, so you don’t have to dig through menus.

Inside, you get a Unisoc T7250 octa-core chip and Android 15 Go edition. There’s 4GB of RAM, plus you can add 8GB more with virtual memory. Storage is 128GB. The battery is 5000mAh and charges at 15W. itel says you’ll get four years of smooth use for everyday stuff. I’d be curious to see if that holds up, but it’s a bold claim.

The cameras are basic: 13MP on the back, 5MP up front. You also get an IR blaster, so you can use the phone as a remote for your TV or AC. For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor on the side and face unlock. Handy if you’re juggling stuff and need quick access.

For connectivity, there’s Ultralink. It’s supposed to help you stay connected even when the signal is weak. Sola, the built-in AI assistant, can check your grammar, organize files, and even make custom wallpapers. You can pick from three colors: Comet Orange, Meteor Titanium, or Nightly Blue.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the price of itel ZENO 200 in India?

A. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 as part of a special launch offer.

Q. Does the ZENO 200 support 5G?

A. The provided specifications focus on the Unisoc T7250 processor and Ultralink connectivity; you should check the official Amazon listing for specific band support.

Q. What does the IP65 rating mean for this phone?

A. IP65 means the device is dust-tight and protected against water projected from a nozzle, making it resistant to splashes and rain.

Q. Where can I buy the itel ZENO 200?

A. The device is sold exclusively through Amazon India.

Q. What is the Sola AI assistant?

A. Sola is itel’s proprietary AI tool that helps with summarizing text, managing documents, and generating custom wallpapers.