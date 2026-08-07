Zebronics launches Zeb Party Fyre 800 party speaker with 160W sound output at INR14,999 in India

Indian audio and consumer electronics brand Zebronics launched the Zeb Party Fyre 800 portable party speaker in India on August 5, 2026. Available at an introductory price of ₹14,999 on Reliance Digital, the speaker offers 160W RMS audio output and dual wireless microphones for karaoke. The device features a quad-driver setup, 9 RGB light modes, guitar input, and up to 6 hours of battery backup.

Key Takeaways

Price and Availability : Priced at ₹14,999 on Reliance Digital platforms.

: Priced at ₹14,999 on Reliance Digital platforms. Audio Output : Delivers 160W RMS total power via four internal drivers.

: Delivers 160W RMS total power via four internal drivers. Microphone Bundle : Comes with two wireless mics for karaoke and duets.

: Comes with two wireless mics for karaoke and duets. Connectivity : Features Bluetooth 5.3, USB, AUX, True Wireless Stereo (TWS), and a 6.3mm guitar jack.

: Features Bluetooth 5.3, USB, AUX, True Wireless Stereo (TWS), and a 6.3mm guitar jack. Battery Life: Built-in rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playback time.

The Zebronics Zeb Party Fyre 800 targets home gatherings and outdoor events. Zebronics is an Indian electronics manufacturer established 27 years ago in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, specializing in audio products, computer peripherals, and smart accessories.

The speaker setup includes two 16.51 cm (6.5-inch) full-range drivers alongside dual tweeters, forming a quad-drive audio arrangement. To customize audio output, users can adjust physical knobs for master volume, bass, treble, echo, and dedicated guitar volume.

For karaoke and live performances, the speaker includes mic recording capabilities along with dedicated 6.3mm ports for an additional wired microphone and an electric guitar. The top panel houses physical controls, while an included wireless remote allows users to manage tracks, volume, and light settings from a distance.

Visual effects come from 9 selectable RGB lighting patterns that flash and change patterns in sync with the playing music track. Users can also pair two identical Party Fyre 800 units wirelessly via the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) mode to double the sound output and create a wider stereo soundfield.

Wireless streaming uses Bluetooth version 5.3, offering stable pairing with Android smartphones, iPhones, laptops, and smart TVs. Physical connectivity options include a USB port for playing MP3 tracks directly from pen drives and a 3.5mm AUX port for wired connections.

For portability, the cabinet includes a top-mounted carry handle. The integrated battery charges via a rapid charging port and delivers up to 6 hours of continuous audio playback when listening at 50 percent volume level with the RGB lights switched off.

Commenting on the launch, Pradeep Doshi, Co-Founder and Director at Zebronics, stated that the brand designed the new speaker system to deliver a complete entertainment setup with interactive features while keeping high-output party audio accessible to Indian consumers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the Zebronics Zeb Party Fyre 800 speaker in India?

A1. The Zebronics Zeb Party Fyre 800 carries an introductory price tag of ₹14,999 on Reliance Digital.

Q2. What is the sound output power of the Zebronics Party Fyre 800?

A2. The speaker delivers a total sound output of 160W RMS using a quad-drive speaker setup.

Q3. Does the Zebronics Party Fyre 800 come with microphones?

A3. Yes, the speaker package includes two wireless microphones for karaoke, announcements, and duets.

Q4. How long does the battery last on the Zebronics Party Fyre 800?

A4. The built-in battery provides up to 6 hours of playback time at 50 percent volume with the RGB LED lights turned off.

Q5. Can I connect a musical instrument to the Party Fyre 800 speaker?

A5. Yes, the speaker includes a dedicated 6.3mm input port for connecting a guitar along with individual guitar volume control knobs.