Google Updates Demand Gen with Veo and Creator Partnership Tools

This month, Google updated its Demand Gen campaign tools to help advertisers target additional audiences on YouTube and other video-streaming platforms. Veo, a newly added feature that Google is using to help create high-quality videos from still images, is among these recent changes. Additionally, more options will be available for brands looking to collaborate with YouTube content creators. These changes will help advertisers in India, and other countries, harness the advertising opportunities on Google Demand Engine and Producer.

Key Takeaways:

With Veo, advertisers can create video variations from one image directly in Google Ads.

YouTube Creator Partnerships has been updated to allow brands to search for and contract content creators directly.

A new feature that transforms creator content into advertisements has resulted in an average 30% increase in conversion lift for YouTube Shorts.

Demand Gen campaigns have been updated to allow YouTube Engagements as a goal to increase watch time for channels.

The updates allow advertisements to achieve an Easy rating for Ad Strength.

Veo Creates Videos from Images

Google included an AI video model, named Veo, to the Demand Gen toolkit. Businesses can use Veo to convert a single image to a short and high-quality video. This is an advantage to advertisers who may not be able to afford or spend time to shoot multiple video ads. More videos allow the Google Ads system to perform a/b testing to determine the ads that perform the best among users.

Veo also contributes to a brand’s Ad Strength score. The Ad Strength score is an indication of how well an advertisement adheres to Google’s recommendations. A brand with a large number of diverse assets (i.e., a combination of images and videos), is more likely to achieve an Excellent rating. A higher rating increases how often the ads are displayed to users on the YouTube homepage, Gmail, and Discover.

Creator Partnerships for YouTube Shorts

Google is simplifying the creation of partnerships between brands and creators through the YouTube Creator Partnerships tool. With this tool, brands can locate suitable creators, establishing the basis for partnerships. Once this is completed, brands are able to utilize the Creator Partnerships Boost tool. This tool captures the genuine content produced by creators and transforms it into advertising content for Demand Gen campaigns.

This method has proven to achieve significant levels of engagement. Google indicated that creator assets can increase conversion rates by as much as 30 percent on YouTube Shorts. This is particularly relevant to the Indian market, where consumers are spending significant time on short-form videos. This advertising method is less commercial and more natural than traditional advertising methods, utilizing the trust that the creators have already established with their followers.

Increasing YouTube Channel Watch Time

This update also emphasizes the focus on the long-term development of the company’s own YouTube channel. A new campaign objective termed YouTube Engagements has been introduced. This objective goes beyond merely targeting and searching for a singular click. This objective is designed to help identify and locate users who are likely to watch more videos from the same brand.

This assists in boosting subsequent views which cumulatively increases the channel’s total watch time. For Indian brands wanting to establish a connected community, this feature is beneficial as it aids the channel’s organic growth alongside the use of paid advertisement. It allows a viewer to transition from a single ad to a committed subscriber who watches several videos.

FAQ

Q1: What is Demand Gen in Google Ads?

A1: Demand Gen is a campaign type that shows ads in YouTube, Google Discover, and Gmail to attract audiences with the use of advertising content such as images and videos.

Q2: How does Veo work for advertisers?

A2: Veo is an AI software that converts a static image into a dynamic video. Advertisers use this to add variety to their campaigns on Google Ads.

Q3: What is the Creator partnerships boost benefit?

A3: This feature allows brands to advertise videos created by YouTube creators. Since the videos look authentic, this can result in a 30% increase in conversions on YouTube Shorts.

Q4: Can these tools help me get more YouTube subscribers?

A4: Yes. The goal of YouTube Engagements helps increase your channel’s watch time and audience by finding the people most likely to engage with your content.