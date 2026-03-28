Apple Stops Mac Pro Sales and Moves Professional Users to Mac Studio

Apple has announced that they will no longer be selling the Mac Pro desktop, and that they will not be developing new hardware for this model. Thursday, the product was removed from the online store. Users attempting to access the buy page are now being redirected to the main Mac page. This move shows that Apple has shifted its focus to the Mac Studio as its main high end desktop computer for professional work.

Key Takeaways:

Apple no longer lists or sells the Mac Pro.

High end professional users will primarily choose the Mac Studio.

Earlier this month, Apple also discontinued the Pro Display XDR.

Low latency in Mac OS Tahoe lets professional users interconnect multiple Macs.

Apple’s current desktop offerings include the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and iMac.

Over the years, the Mac Pro has seen a number of revisions. Apple introduced the current tower design back in 2019. At the time, it featured Intel chips. It had its first update in June 2023 when Apple introduced the M2 Ultra chip and has seen no updates since then. Considering Apple had released the M3 Ultra chip in the smaller Mac Studio just last year, updates on the Mac Pro are unlikely. It’s starting price of $6,999 also makes it a hard recommend.

Most professionals have shifted to the Mac Studio since it has the M3 Ultra chip and a 32 core CPU with an 80 core GPU. It can also be configured with 256GB of memory and 16TB of storage. The Mac Studio offers the same or better performance in a smaller unit and for a lower price. Because of this, the Mac Pro has lost its position in the market.

Apple’s product offerings of computers have differentiated by use case. For desktops, there is the 24-inch iMac with M4 chip, the Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro, and Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra. For desktops, there is the MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. Particularly in the Indian market, the MacBook Neo has streamlined pricing.

The addition of the Mac OS features to monitor system functionality, and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity have decreased the necessity of purchasing the Mac Pro. Thunderbolt 5 Mac to Mac connectivity fosters cooperative computing using multiple Macs.

Removing the Mac Pro has streamlined Apple’s product offerings, particularly for customers purchasing older machines with M2 Ultra. Apple’s most powerful offerings are Mac Studio and the new multiple Mac connectivity features.

FAQs

Q1: Why did Apple pull the Mac Pro from sale?

A1: The Mac Pro has been discontinued as the Mac Studio offers similar performance in a smaller form factor at a lower price point. The Mac Pro has not been updated since 2023.

Q2: Can I still purchase a Mac Pro from Apple?

A2: No, Apple has removed the Mac Pro from their catalog. You may be able to find it at some last-chance third party retailers.

Q3: What is the best alternative for Mac Pro users?

A3: The best alternative is Mac Studio with M3 Ultra chip as it performs heavy duty tasks (as in video editing and 3D modeling, etc.) seamlessly.

Q4: Will there be a Mac Pro with M4 chip?

A4: There have been no reports, nor has Apple removed the product to suggest there are any plans for a future Mac Pro model.

Q5: What is the MacBook Neo?

A5: The MacBook Neo is the newest model in Apple’s entry level laptop line and offers a lower price point and lower specifications compared to the MacBook Air.