Apple iPhone 18 Series Arrives in Phases with New Foldable Model

Apple intends to deviate from its established timeline for the iPhone 18 series by introducing the phones in two different timeframes. The firm is expected to debut the premium Pro variants and its inaugural foldable device in September 2026, whereas the base variants may be released as late as Spring 2027. This alteration reflects a different strategy by the technology behemoth for the introduction of its newest mobile innovations.

Key Takeaways:

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to launch in September 2026.

New foldable iPhones are likely to be released alongside the Pro models.

Standard iPhone 18 and 18e models have been pushed to early 2027.

All models are expected to feature the A20 chip and 12GB of RAM.

Pro models are expected to have an improved camera system that includes a variable aperture lens for improved photography.

Upcoming Foldable Apple iPhone Expectations

The foldable iPhone is the most talked about feature in the upcoming iPhone 18 series. Apple is expected to implement a book-style design most commonly used by competitors in the smartphone market. Rumors state that Apple will design the external screen to be 5.3 inches and a 7.6-inch main display when the phone is opened. Apple will likely implement a titanium design to encase the foldable smartphone to reduce weight while increasing the strength of the smartphone.

To keep the foldable iPhone slim, Apple may skip using facial recognition on iPhones and implement a side-mounted power button and fingerprint scanner. Given the premium products Apple sells, the foldable iPhone is expected to be a very expensive device by industry standards, selling for $1,800 to $2,500.

A20 Chips and Internal Components

The iPhone 18 Pros and Plans will all be equipped with the A20 chips. A20 chips are manufactured by TSMC using a 2-nanometer die for increased transistor density, lower power consumption, increased battery lifespan, and reduced heat. Apple is expected to upgrade the memory to 12GB for all four variants of the iPhone. This will permit all the four variants of the iPhone 18 to run rich and heavy applications. In previous years, Apple restricted higher RAM variants to Pro Series. In 2023, Apple seems to be equalizing the standards and Pro series to keep all four iPhone 18 models.

Both the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e will have their main cameras upgraded, likely to 24 megapixels, meaning consumers can expect more detail in their photography. On the other hand, Apple’s Pro models are rumored to be more innovative, adding a variable aperture lens. This means the camera will be able to adjust and control how much light it takes in, making it more functional in low-light environments and allowing users to take images with bokeh.

It is anticipated that Apple will also be reducing the Pro models’ Dynamic Islands to allow more screen real estate and they will also allow for higher brightness levels to be set as it is easier for users to see the screens in direct sunlight.

Entry Models and the 18e

As the 18 and 18e will be the most budget-friendly phones of the series, they are likely to be released last to avoid cannibalizing sales of the Pro models. Like the Pro series, both will contain the A20 chip. It is expected that there may also be an iPhone Air 2 releasing that same year, and as Apple seems to be introducing models in a phased manner, it is likely to be an indication that Apple hopes to promote its folding phones.

FAQ

Q1: When can we expect to see iPhone 18 in India?

A1: Standard models are likely to be released in early 2027. However, Pro models and the foldable variants are likely to be released in September 2026.

Q2: What will be the price of the foldable iPhone?

A2: The predicted price range is between $1,800 and $2,500, i.e. will be starting likely above Rs 1,50,000 in India post the imposition of taxes.

Q3: Will every iPhone 18 model have 12GB RAM?

A3: Yes. Reports have suggested that to enhance the processing power, Apple will launch 12GB RAM with all iPhone 18 variants.

Q4: What is the new A20 chip?

A4: Built by TSMC, the A20 will be the new Apple processor. It will be built using the 2nm processor, which will help in better speed and consume less power.