OnePlus Launches N6 Smartphone in India With Himesh Reshammiya Campaign

OnePlus announced its collaboration with music icon Himesh Reshammiya on July 2, 2026, to launch its latest N Series smartphone, the OnePlus N6, in India. The marketing campaign utilizes a humorous concept where the letter ‘N’ goes missing during a conversation. This theme runs through a podcast-style video interaction between the singer and a younger co-host to capture the attention of younger Indian consumers.

Key Takeaways:

OnePlus partnered with Indian musician Himesh Reshammiya to introduce the OnePlus N6 smartphone.

The campaign relies on a playful concept where the letter ‘N’ is omitted during conversations.

The OnePlus N6 contains a large 8,000mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

The device comes with a 120Hz display and carries an IP65 protection rating.

The promotional videos gathered over 2.1 million views on Instagram.

Campaign Details and Strategy

The marketing campaign targets Gen Z consumers in India, a group that comprises over 377 million economically active individuals. OnePlus, a global consumer electronics company, built the promotional narrative around internet culture, memes, and social media trends. Himesh Reshammiya, a prominent Indian playback singer and music director, maintains a strong presence across social media platforms through viral video clips and user-generated reels.

The main campaign video features a stylized podcast setup. During the interview, Reshammiya struggles to avoid words containing the letter ‘N’, which leads to awkward exchanges and references to his popular tracks. The video content purposefully blends nostalgia from his early music career with modern internet jokes. Ishita Grover, the Head of Marketing at OnePlus India, explained that the company chose Reshammiya because his music and personality connect well with younger audiences who actively create online content. The campaign achieved strong initial metrics, drawing 341,000 engagements and a 23 percent engagement rate by reach on Instagram.

Device Features and Specifications

Behind the creative promotional campaign, the OnePlus N6 offers several specific hardware capabilities. The primary feature of the new smartphone is its 8,000mAh battery, which handles heavy daily usage. To support this large cell, OnePlus provides 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging to decrease the time spent plugged into a wall outlet.

The device features a fluid 120Hz display to deliver smooth transitions and fast scrolling while browsing apps or playing games. For durability, the OnePlus N6 comes with an IP65 protection rating. This technical specification certifies that the phone resists dust ingress and low-pressure water sprays from any direction, helping protect it against accidental spills or light rain.

Reshammiya stated that the simple nature of the collaboration made it easy for people to join the conversation online. The smartphone is now part of the company’s affordable N Series lineup in the Indian consumer market.

FAQ

Q1. What is the battery capacity of the OnePlus N6?

A1. The OnePlus N6 comes equipped with an 8,000mAh battery.

Q2. What fast charging speed does the OnePlus N6 support?

A2. The device supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging to power up the large battery quickly.

Q3. Who features in the OnePlus N6 marketing campaign?

A3. Indian singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya stars in the promotional campaign.

Q4. What is the display refresh rate on the new OnePlus phone?

A4. The OnePlus N6 features a fluid 120Hz refresh rate display for smooth animations.

Q5. Does the OnePlus N6 have water and dust resistance?

A5. Yes, the phone has an IP65 protection rating against dust and water splashes.