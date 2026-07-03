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Garmin launches Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 smartwatches in India

Garmin launches Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 series GPS smartwatches in India with AMOLED displays, adaptive training plans, and advanced health metrics.

By Gauri
5 Min Read
Garmin launches Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 smartwatches in India(1)

Garmin expanded its wearable portfolio in India by releasing three new GPS running smartwatches, the Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170, and Forerunner 170 Music. These devices target fitness enthusiasts and athletes, offering built-in GPS tracking, bright AMOLED touchscreens, and personalized training insights to track running performance and recovery. The company designed these lightweight watches to assist users in monitoring their daily physical activities, running dynamics, and overall wellness.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Garmin launched the Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170, and Forerunner 170 Music GPS running smartwatches in India.
  • The Forerunner 70 costs ₹32,990 and goes on sale via Flipkart on July 3, 2026.
  • The Forerunner 170 and 170 Music cost ₹39,490 and ₹45,990 respectively, available on Amazon from July 4, 2026.
  • All models feature 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen displays and over 80 built-in sports applications.
  • The watches offer health tracking features including heart rate monitoring, sleep insights, and recovery metrics.

Garmin launches Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170(2)

The base model, Forerunner 70, caters to beginners looking to build running consistency. It features a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and delivers a battery life of up to 13 days when used in regular smartwatch mode. The watch includes the Garmin Coach ecosystem, which provides adaptive training plans and daily suggested workouts that modify automatically based on user progress. It tracks essential metrics such as wrist-based heart rate, pace, distance, and running power, while offering health tracking via stress monitoring and the Body Battery energy monitor.

For advanced runners, the Forerunner 170 and Forerunner 170 Music offer deeper performance analysis. Both models feature a 43 mm lightweight case, a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, and up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. These wearables provide advanced metrics like Training Readiness, HRV Status, Acute Load, and Recovery Time to help runners optimize their training schedules. They also incorporate a Sleep Coach, respiration tracking, and women’s health tracking. The Forerunner 170 Music variant adds internal storage, allowing users to download music playlists directly from supported streaming services for phone-free listening during outdoor workouts.

Garmin partnered with e-commerce platforms and offline retailers for the nationwide rollout. The Forerunner 70 goes on sale starting July 3, 2026, at 12:00 AM on Flipkart, with early access privileges for Flipkart Plus members. The Forerunner 170 and Forerunner 170 Music will become available on Amazon starting July 4, 2026. Buyers can also purchase the smartwatches from the official Garmin India website and authorized physical retail channels, including Garmin Brand Stores, Reliance Digital, Helios, Just In Time, and Malabar Watches.

FAQs

Q1. What is the price of the Garmin Forerunner 70 in India and where can I buy it?

A1. The Garmin Forerunner 70 costs ₹32,990. It is available online exclusively on Flipkart starting July 3, 2026, as well as on the Garmin India website and authorized offline retail stores.

Q2. What is the main difference between the Forerunner 170 and the Forerunner 170 Music?

A2. The Forerunner 170 Music allows users to download and store playlists from supported music streaming services directly onto the watch for phone-free playback. The standard Forerunner 170 does not support offline music storage.

Q3. What are the prices and availability details for the Forerunner 170 series?

A3. The standard Forerunner 170 is priced at ₹39,490, and the Forerunner 170 Music is priced at ₹45,990. Both models go on sale on Amazon, the Garmin website, and retail stores from July 4, 2026.

Q4. How long does the battery last on these new Garmin smartwatches?

A4. The Forerunner 70 provides up to 13 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. The Forerunner 170 and Forerunner 170 Music provide up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

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ByGauri
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Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
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