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Achilles Launches Risk Screening to Expose Hidden Supply Chain Dangers

Achilles launches Achilles Risk Screening to help Indian and global firms identify hidden supply chain dangers early and lower costs across large supplier bases.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
4 Min Read
Achilles Launches Risk Screening to Expose Hidden Supply Chain Dangers

Global supply chain risk management company Achilles launched a new capability called Achilles Risk Screening on July 2, 2026, to help businesses spot hidden supplier dangers early. The tool allows organisations to look across their entire supplier network to identify financial, geopolitical, and environmental risks before they cause operational damage. By providing a scalable screening layer, the solution helps companies address the visibility gap where smaller or secondary suppliers remain unmonitored.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Achilles launched Achilles Risk Screening to monitor large supplier networks.
  • The tool combines Achilles data with third-party intelligence on cyber, ESG, and financial risks.
  • Businesses can spot supply chain issues early to avoid high operational costs.
  • The capability works with existing audit programmes to move high-risk suppliers into deeper validation.

Achilles Launches Risk Screening

Addressing the Supplier Visibility Gap

Many companies only monitor their top-tier, high-risk strategic suppliers due to budget and resource limits. This leaves a major portion of the supplier base completely unmonitored. When multiple small disruptions happen across these unassessed suppliers, the cumulative financial and operational damage harms the business.

Rising regulatory pressures, cyber threats, and geopolitical shifts make tracking these large supplier networks difficult. Achilles Risk Screening solves this by using artificial intelligence and data from the company’s network of 900 buying organisations and over 300,000 global suppliers. It adds third-party data covering country risk, adverse media, and watchlists to give a complete view of potential vulnerabilities.

Moving From Reactive to Proactive Management

The tool avoids relying only on basic web scraping. Instead, it creates a continuous monitoring layer that works with current procurement setups. When the software detects a potential issue with a supplier, managers can move that specific vendor into a deeper, validated assessment or an independent audit. This targeted approach ensures companies spend their compliance budgets where they are needed most.

Mark Chamberlain, Chief Product Officer at Achilles, stated that supplier risk changes quickly and remains hard to monitor cheaply at scale. He noted that the new tool gives customers an early view of potential issues, allowing them to stop small problems from turning into expensive disruptions. The system helps procurement teams shift away from fragmented monitoring and build more secure networks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Achilles Risk Screening?

A1. It is a new AI-assisted supply chain intelligence tool designed to help organisations monitor large supplier populations and identify hidden risk factors early.

Q2. What types of risks does the new Achilles tool monitor?

A2. The tool checks multiple areas including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, country and geopolitical threats, cyber security risks, financial stability, watchlists, and adverse media.

Q3. Why do companies face a visibility gap in their supply chains?

A3. Most businesses actively monitor only their primary, high-risk suppliers. They often leave smaller, long-tail suppliers unmonitored, which creates hidden vulnerabilities that accumulate financial and operational costs during disruptions.

Q4. How does this screening tool interact with existing corporate audits?

A4. The tool acts as an initial filtering layer. Once it flags a supplier as a potential threat, businesses can transition that specific supplier into deeper validation, improvement programmes, or formal independent audits.

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Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
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Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
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